The Belgian region of Wallonia said on Thursday that tonnes of fish were killed in a river by pollution that flowed across the border from France and accused the French authorities of being too slow to issue a warning.

The Belgian region said the problem was caused by a leak at a sugar beet refinery, although the French company said there was no proven link between the dead fish in Belgium and the leak at its facility.

Wallonia, which abuts the border with France, said 50 - 70 tonnes of fish died in its territory along a 36 km stretch of the Scheldt river, also known as the Escaut, and that France’s slow response had compounded problems.

The French environment ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

French sugar maker Tereos said a leak had been found on April 9 in a 100,000 cubic metres settling pond at its factory in Escaudoeuvres in northern France, which lead to the spill of waste water into a tributary of the Scheldt.

“Wallonia was not been warned by France. It is important to understand why and above all, do things differently in the future,” Wallonia Environment Minister Celine Tellier said, adding that a polluter could be fined of up to $1.1 million in Wallonia.

The Scheldt runs from northern France to the port of Antwerp in northern Belgium, Europe’s second largest seaport.