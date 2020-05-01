Friday, May 1, 2020

Turkish plane with 2nd batch of medical aid lands in US

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies landed in the US on Friday to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The cargo plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, DC.

The first shipment on Wednesday brought 500,000 surgical masks, 40,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields.

Turkey has helped at least 57 countries, including Italy, Spain, and the UK, and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

France's death toll rises by 218 to 24,594

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 218 to 24,594, while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, France's public health chief said.

Jerome Salomon said the death toll had increased 0.9 percent compared with Thursday, a lower rate of increase than over the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital with the Covid-19 infection fell further to 25,887 from 26,283 on Thursday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 3,878 from 4,019.

Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

Russian construction minister hospitalised

Russian construction minister has been hospitalised due to Covid-19, a day after the country's premier tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Ministry of Construction and Housing said Vladimir Yakushev, 51, and his deputy Dmitry Volkov, 50, were diagnosed with the disease and passed through a severe medical check at a Moscow hospital.

Nikita Stasishin, one of Yakushev's deputies, was appointed as acting minister, the statement added.

Ireland takes small first step in virus escape plan

Ireland announced the first small steps to easing restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and laid out a roadmap for a gradual re-opening of the economy from May 18 if the virus can be kept under control.

Ireland introduced stay-home measures almost six weeks ago, shutting down all but essential operations. Making two minor initial changes, "cocooning" over 70s can leave their homes to go for a walk or a drive from Tuesday when travel limit to exercise will be extended to 5 kilometres from 2 kilometres.

A return to something approaching economic normality will commence on May 18 with a plan to reopen the economy in five three-week stages with the final stage set for August 18. If the virus worsens, the economy may go back a phase, Varadkar said.

Turkey's death toll rises to 3,258, new cases 2,188

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Turkey has risen by 84 in the last 24 hours to 3,258, with 2,188 new cases of the virus, Health Ministry data showed.

The total number of cases rose to 122,392, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States.

A total of 53,808 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19.

The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours stood at 41,431, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to 1.075 million.

Britain hits testing target as death toll leaps again

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 Covid-19 tests a day, Health Minister Matt Hancock said, stressing that the programme was crucial to helping ease a national lockdown.

Hancock also announced that the British death toll had risen by 739 to 27,510 deaths, just below that of Italy which was one of the first and worst-hit European states.

Hancock set the target of 100,000 tests by the end of April after being criticised for moving too slowly on mass testing compared to other countries like Germany.

At Friday's news conference, Hancock said 122,347 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 0800 GMT.

New York to keep schools closed for rest of academic year

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said all state schools including colleges would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and directed schools to come up with a plan to reopen safely.

The Democratic governor said 289 people died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on Thursday, down from 306 a day earlier. It was the lowest death toll since March 29.

Hospitalisations also fell to their lowest level in more than one month.

Zimbabwe extends lockdown, announces $720M stimulus

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended a coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks and announced a $720 million stimulus for distressed companies, most which will be allowed to open from Monday.

The southern African nation has been on lockdown for five weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, shutting an economy struggling with shortages of foreign currency, food, electricity and medicines.

India extends lockdown but loosens measures in lower-risk areas

India said it would extend its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks after May 4 but would allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones under the government's plan to fight the novel coronavirus.

The country currently has 35,043 confirmed infections and recorded 1,154 virus-related deaths.

Italy's tally of daily deaths dips, cases steady

Deaths in Italy climbed by 269, down from 285 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1,965 against 1,872 on Thursday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 28,236, the agency said, the second-highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died or recovered, was 207,428, the third-highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

Azerbaijan extends lockdown measures until May 31

Azerbaijan has extended partial lockdown measures to tackle an outbreak of the coronavirus until May 31, the government said.

The country of around 10 million has recorded a total of 1,804 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths from the virus.

Dutch cases rise to 39,791 with 98 new deaths

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 475 to 39,791 health authorities said, with 98 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,893, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval

The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug Remdesivir, said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the company's application for approval.

It would try to get the drug to as many people as possible if it was approved, he said.

"We're moving very quickly with the FDA," Daniel O'Day said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "And I expect that they're going to act very quickly."

More BAME population dying in the UK than white Brits

More people from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities are dying from coronavirus disease than the country's white population, a new study cited by The Guardian newspaper said.

The report by Institute of Fiscal Studies said the death rate among UK's BAME especially black Africans and Pakistanis from Covid-19 pandemic in Britain's hospitals is more than 2.5 times that of the white population.

It found that deaths of people from black Caribbean background were 1.7 times higher than for white Britons.

Iran death toll to 6,091

Iran's death toll from the outbreak increased by 63 in the past 24 hours to 6,091, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

The total number of diagnosed cases in the country, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 95,646, including 2,899 in critical condition, he added.

Singapore moves recovered migrants to cruise ships

Singapore is moving migrant workers who have recovered from the virus on to two cruise ships as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the disease within the workers' dormitories, which have seen a surge in infections.

The city-state managed to keep the Covid-19 outbreak in check in the early stages, but is facing a fast-moving second wave of cases, with the vast majority of new infections in sprawling dormitory complexes housing migrant workers, many of them construction labourers from South Asia.

In a bid to reduce the risk of infection in crowded dorms, authorities have moved workers to other sites including military barracks and vacant apartment blocks.

Spain's death toll climbs to 24,824

Spain's virus death toll rose to 24,824 as 281 more people died from causes related to the disease overnight, the health ministry said.

The number of new cases diagnosed in the country rose to a total 215,216 on Friday from 213,435 the day before, the ministry said on its website.

The previous day's death toll was 268.