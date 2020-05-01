Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former US President George W. Bush are among some 200 people taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Call to Unite,” starting on Friday at midnight (GMT) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne tha God, the African Children’s Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and American pastor Rick Warren are also among those who will offer prayers, songs and inspirational messages, organizers said.