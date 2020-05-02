CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers
All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers
Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, ON May 22, 2016. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
May 2, 2020

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called “Stuck With U,” will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.

RECOMMENDED

Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like “Love Yourself” and “Thank U, Next,” have never recorded a song together.

“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.

The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation