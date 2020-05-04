The New York Times picked up the most awards as the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced virtually on Monday owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prize board administrator Dana Canedy declared the winners from her living room via a livestream on YouTube rather than at a ceremony at New York's Columbia University.

The Times collected three awards, including for Brian M. Rosenthal's investigative report into New York City's taxi industry that revealed predatory loans that took advantage of vulnerable drivers.

It also won the international reporting prize for a series of stories on Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

The paper's Nikole Hannah-Jones won best commentary for a personal essay that viewed America's origins through the lens of enslaved Africans.

The Pulitzers are generally regarded as the highest honor that US-based journalists and organizations can receive.

Reuters won the breaking news photography award for pictures of the Hong Kong protests.