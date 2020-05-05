CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Nicolas Cage to star in 'Tiger King' series
The Oscar-winning US actor will also executive produce the show based on a magazine article about Exotic, who recently shot to fame as the subject of a wildly popular docuseries.
Nicolas Cage to star in 'Tiger King' series
This combination photo shows actor Nicolas Cage at the premiere of "Mandy" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. on January 19, 2018, left, and a booking mug of provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic." Cage will portray Maldonado-Passage in a new limited series produced by Brian Grazer. / AP
May 5, 2020

Nicolas Cage will star in a scripted television series about flamboyant "Tiger King" zookeeper Joe Exotic, his publicist told AFP Monday.

The Oscar-winning US actor will also executive produce the show based on a magazine article about Exotic, who recently shot to fame as the subject of a wildly popular docuseries.

The surreal story of Exotic — a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner now in prison for murder-for-hire —  became a US cultural phenomenon following the release of a Netflix documentary.

"Tiger King" was watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release in March, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.

Cage's series will be his first major foray into television, and is the second scripted show known to be in the works about Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

RECOMMENDED

According to Variety, the eight-episode series will be created by CBS and Imagine's Brian Grazer, Oscar-winning producer of "A Beautiful Mind."

It will "explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," the Hollywood trade publication said.

Another television series based on a podcast about Exotic is also in development.

Cage, who won the best actor Oscar for "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995), enjoys a cult following and has starred in wide range of box office hits including "Face/Off," "Con Air" and "National Treasure."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report