Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Tuesday.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

He gave no details but the tweet followed a report in Hollywood trade outlet Deadline that Cruise was working wit h Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.