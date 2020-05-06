The football leagues in Turkey will resume in the summer of 2020, the country's football body said on Wednesday.

"For now, we decided to start Turkish football leagues, which were previously suspended [due to coronavirus], such as the Super Lig, first, second, third divisions and amateur leagues in the week of June 12, 13 and 14," the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Ozdemir said in a video conference.

He stated that the federation has different scenarios to handle the coronavirus process so that athletes would not be harmed.

Ozdemir said that they will apply to the Turkish Health Ministry so that the new schedule for the games would be implemented and the ministry will refer the issue to the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

"Following the joint works of the Health Ministry and scientific board, they will decide how the games will be played."

He recalled that Turkish leagues were held behind closed doors after the first coronavirus case was seen on March 11 and the federation suspended the local competitions after the fatalities.

Ozdemir said that Turkey aims to complete the 2019-2020 football season with the support of all public offices.

He added hopefully that the football leagues will be completed by the end of July, the championship cups would be handed in on the pitch, and Turkey will host 2020 UEFA Champions League final in August.