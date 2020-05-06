Scientists have found the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has been in circulation since possibly October last year, evolving ever since it struck China with close to 200 "recurrent genetic mutations" in the virus.

The study "Emergence of genomic diversity and recurrent mutations in SARS-CoV-2" was carried out by a group of international scientists led by University College London.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes coronavirus disease or Covid-19, has infected more than 3.7 million, killed about 259,406 people and has devastated economic activities globally.

The study, led by the UCL Genetics Institute, analysed how the virus is adapting to humans and how that information can inform drug and vaccine design.

The team analysed virus genomes, using published sequences from over 7,500 people with Covid-19.

Genomes of 7,500 infected people studied

Scientists analysed virus genomes to understand how the virus mutated since it hit China's Wuhan city and engulfed almost the entire world, and if the exercise could offer "clues to direct drugs and vaccine targets."

The study said 198 sites in the SARS-CoV-2 genome appear to have already undergone recurrent, independent mutations "based on a large-scale analysis of public genome assemblies."

The study stipulates these recent recurrent mutations indicate the virus is still adapting to humans.