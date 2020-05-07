Thursday, May 7, 2020

South Sudan eases measures although cases rise

South Sudan announced the easing of restrictions to combat the coronavirus, including re-opening bars and restaurants and shortening a curfew, even as cases continue to rise.

South Sudan confirmed 16 new cases, bringing the total to 90 in the country – up from a total of six cases at the beginning of last week.

President Salva Kiir took the decision which will be effective "in 72 hours", according to Richard Laku, a member of the country's task force on the virus.

Denmark to unlock restaurants, shopping malls

Danish shopping malls, schools for the oldest students and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks said the government.

Denmark was among the first countries to restrict public gatherings and close schools, restaurants and bars in a lockdown that quickly helped curb the spread of the virus, meaning it was also one of the first European countries to open again.

France's coronavirus death toll just below 26,000

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France was up 178 or 0.7 percent to 25,987, the lowest rate of increase in four days.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said earlier in the day that France would start lifting its almost two-months-old national lockdown from Monday.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the number of people in intensive care units fell by 186 or 5.9 percent to 2,961, a total below the 3,000 threshold for the first time since March 25.

Turkey records decline in virus death toll, ICU patients

Turkey has continued to report declines in the death toll and number of patients at intensive care units, while the country's registered recoveries reached 82,984.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said soon the number of tests in the country will reach 1.5 million, adding that the number of coronavirus cases, compared to Wednesday, has dropped as well.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,641 as Turkey saw 57 more deaths, while 4,782 recovered in the past 24 hours, Koca said on Twitter.

The country recorded 1,977 new cases, bringing the tally to 133,721, he noted, citing Health Ministry data.

Deaths in Italy climb by 274

Deaths from the epidemic in Italy climbed by 274, against 369 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday.

The total death toll now stands at 29,958, the agency said, the third highest in the world after the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 215,858, the third-highest global tally behind the United States and Spain.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 455 to 41,774

The number of cases in the Netherlands have risen by 455 to 41,774, with 84 new deaths, health authorities said.

The country's death toll stands at 5,288, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM cautioned that it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Virus deaths in Sweden pass 3,000

Deaths in Sweden from Covid-19 passed 3,000, the Public Health Agency said, far more than in neighbouring Nordic countries.

The official death toll has now reached 3,040, up from 2,941 on Wednesday.

Sweden has taken a softer approach to fighting the coronavirus, leaving most schools, shops and restaurants open and relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene.

Black and some other ethnic groups more at risk

Black people and men of Bangladeshi and Pakistani origin are nearly twice as likely to die from the virus than whites, even when adjusting data for deprivation, a new British report said.

The statistics chimed with reports in other Western nations, from Finland to the US, that non-white ethnic groups have been worse hit by virus.

Lockdown measures in Moscow extended till May 31

Restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow have been extended until May 31, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a blog post on his personal website.

Some measures in place since late March will be eased from May 12, he said, including the return to work for industrial and construction companies. But Sobyanin added it was still too early to reopen sports facilities, restaurants and theatres.

Moscow is the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus crisis, with 92,676 of the country's 177,160 cases, though Sobyanin said earlier the real number of cases in the capital was around 300,000.

Paris region to end lockdown more slowly than rest of France

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said France would gradually end its lockdown from Monday, May 11, but some restrictions would remain in place in the Paris region, where the virus is still circulating.

In other parts of France, secondary schools, cafes and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low.

London's Notting Hill Carnival cancelled

London's Notting Hill Carnival, held annually over a long weekend in late August, has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, organisers announced.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus - White House

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the US military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said.

The military official was identified by CNN as a personal valet to Trump.

US records first coronavirus death of immigrant detainee

The first immigrant in US detention has died of the novel coronavirus, local health authorities in the state of California said, as infections steadily climbed among the country's around 30,000 immigrant detainees.

A 57-year-old man, who was held at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego before being hospitalised in late April, died on Wednesday, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Spain steps gingerly towards normality

Spain weighed up further steps to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.

Both cities and their surroundings have registered the highest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global pandemic.

Bundesliga soccer to resume on May 16 in empty stadium

The Bundesliga soccer season will resume on May 16 in empty stadiums, picking up right where it left off two months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s announcement comes one day after clubs were told the season could restart following a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors.

No fans in Dutch stadiums until vaccine developed -health minister

Sporting events in the Netherlands will have to take place without fans in attendance until there is a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said organised sport could resume from September 1, but de Jonge said mass gatherings would not be allowed until a vaccine had been developed.

Pakistan to lift lockdown from Saturday

Pakistan's lockdown will be lifted on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said despite the fact that the number of cases in the country is still accelerating.

The decision is being taken because the country's large number of poor people and labourers cannot afford to live under lockdown anymore, he said.

"We're deciding that we are ending this lockdown now," Khan said in a televised address. "We know that we're doing it at a time when our curve is going up but it is not edging up as we were expecting."

Pakistan, which has undergone a five-week lockdown, has reported 24,073 cases with 564 deaths and recorded its highest single-day increase of 1,523 cases on Thursday.

Vietnam reports 17 new cases, all imported

Vietnam reported 17 new cases, all of whom were imported infections involving Vietnamese citizens repatriated from virus-hit areas, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total of 288 infections and has recorded no deaths, the ministry said. Nearly 21,000 people have been quarantined.

Turkey sets a price limit for face masks

Turkey has set a price limit of maximum $0.14 (1 Turkish lira), including VAT, for face masks, the country's Trade Ministry announced.

Starting Friday, medical masks will be sold in markets, pharmacies, companies selling medical devices and through e-trade platforms.

"Our goal is to provide our citizens medical masks in an easiest and fastest way with this wide sales network," the ministry said in a statement.

The country, which earlier banned the sale of face masks, allowed its retail on Monday as part of the normalisation process.

Cyprus screening some migrants for Covid-19

Cypriot Interior Ministry senior official Loizos Michael said that healthcare workers this week began carrying out tests on just over 100 migrants.

Michael said that so far there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 among migrants who were confined at the centres in line with a strict, countrywide lockdown.

The official said the migrants’ confinement will end in sync with a May 21 lifting on all restrictions on movement if the Covid-19 infection rate remains at the current, minimal level.

Cyprus has received some 3,000 migrants since the start of the year, with most arriving before the lockdown came into effect in late March.

Mayor says Moscow case tally 'more than triple' official figures

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, TASS news agency reported.

Authorities have reported 92,676 cases of the novel coronavirus in Moscow.

The nationwide case tally as of Thursday was 177,160.