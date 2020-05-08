POLITICS
Full-flower supermoon rises on world
The supermoon phenomenon occurs when a full moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth.
The supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge, in London, Thursday, May 7, 2020. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 8, 2020

The last supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when a full moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth. 

May's full moon, at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring, is also called a flower moon, hence Thursday's full-flower supermoon.

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual, and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.

SOURCE:Reuters
