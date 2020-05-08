Professional football leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but experts insist resumption of games poses a real "risk of death" even with precautions.

Germany's Bundesliga will be the first major football league in Europe to return to action on May 15 after being suspended in March as the coronavirus spread across the continent, claiming almost 150,000 lives in Europe and stopping economic and sports activity.

"Sports can resume once testing, tracing and isolating is widely available but I don't know if now is the right time," Dr Masood Aga, a consultant and speciality lead in occupational medicine at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, told TRT World.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders earlier gave the Bundesliga the green light to restart behind closed doors under a plan that includes regular testing of players.

Permission was granted on condition that strict guidelines are followed, with a hygiene officer appointed to each team, to prevent contagion of the virus.

So far, clubs in the top two divisions have returned 10 positive results for coronavirus from 1,724 tests since training resumed.

"Strictly speaking, every player would have to be checked every day. Otherwise, a silent spread of the virus between the players or teams cannot be ruled out," expert virologist Professor Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit told a German newspaper BILD.

Schmidt-Chanasit has previously pitched for games to be scheduled in 2021 or when a vaccine is developed.

While clubs see games without fans as a good option, medical experts are warning that playing games without fans does not eliminate the risk of Covid-19 being spread by the hundreds of people still required inside stadiums.

"There are real worries about infection risks," Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, the general secretary of global players' union FIFPRO, said.

"There are worries about what that means for their families and friends that they engage with. They are worried very much that they represent something in society that might give a bad influence."

Doctors suspect British clubs ignoring Covid-19 guidelines

English Premier League clubs reaffirmed their commitment last week to finish the season subject to restrictions being lifted in Britain.

The English top flight faces an estimated loss of around £1 billion ($1.25 billion) if the season cannot be completed.

Plans to stage the 92 remaining games behind closed doors, reportedly at up to 10 neutral venues, would mitigate the financial damage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline details of how Britain will exit lockdown on Sunday before the next Premier League meeting to discuss the restart plan takes place a day later.

Premier League chiefs have targeted a return to action in June and several clubs have reopened their training grounds for players to use on an individual basis.

A large supply of privately sourced tests would be needed for players, coaches and backroom staff.

But some club doctors have written a 100-point email to Premier League "seeking urgent answers and raising concerns surrounding the return of football."

According to The Athletic, the doctors have warned of "multiple Covid-19 concerns" that they say have not been addressed, including guidelines that still carry risk of death, liability, insurance and testing for players, staff and their families.

They are also worried the virus contamination is still possible through sweat and goalkeeper gloves, and there is an "increased risk for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups."

Club doctors also suspect that some clubs are already ignoring guidelines.

"Theoretically, the risks for players themselves after careful testing are low but for others who may be watching remotely the temptation may be to watch together and the risks may be high if this breaches social distancing," Aga told TRT World.