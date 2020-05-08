Complying with World Health Organization regulation, Turkey is limiting the content of industrially produced trans fat in food by a new law.

The new regulation will enter into force as of December 31, three months before the EU imposes the same on April 1, 2021, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Thursday.

The content of industrially produced trans fat in food intended for the final consumer and for supply to retail, shall not exceed 2 grams per 100 grams of fat.

The move excludes trans fat naturally occurring in the fat of animal origin such as in meat or dairy products, the statement said.