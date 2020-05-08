Bob Dylan is releasing his first album of new music in eight years following a spurt of creativity from the man regarded as one of the world's most influential songwriters.

"Rough and Rowdy Ways" will be released on June 19, according to a brief announcement on Dylan's official website early on Friday. It will be a double album but no further details were given.

The announcement followed the release late on Thursday of a third new song by Dylan – "False Prophet."

"I ain't no false prophet, I just know what I know, I go where only the lonely can go," sings Dylan, 78, in the bluesy track.

In late March, Dylan surprised fans by releasing a 17-minute song, "Murder Most Foul," inspired by the assassination more than five decades ago of US President John F Kennedy. It also included free-wheeling observations about pop culture and multiple song references stretching back to the 1960s, when he burst onto the scene as a folk singer before turning to electric rock music later in the decade.