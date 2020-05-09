Saturday, May 9, 2020

France records 80 new virus deaths

French health officials announced another 80 deaths from the virus, the lowest figure recorded over 24 hours since early April.

The figures for those in intensive care also fell, with 38 people admitted for critical care.

Nearly 90,000 people recover in Turkey

Nearly 90,000 patients have so far recovered in Turkey from the novel coronavirus, the country’s health minister said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the total number of recovered patients reached 89,480.

The death toll rose to 3,739 as the country saw 50 more deaths, while 3,084 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, Koca said on Twitter.

The country registered 1,546 new cases, bringing the tally to 137,115, he noted, citing Health Ministry data.

As many as 35,605 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to more than 1.33 million, the minister added.

Pakistan evacuates over 250 citizens stranded in Turkey

Pakistan brought back its 268 nationals stranded in Turkey due to the virus.

The Pakistani nationals, who came to Turkey for a visit on short-term visas, were brought back home from Istanbul by a special flight of Pakistani Airlines on May 4.

Italy's daily death toll and new cases fall

Deaths in Italy climbed by 194, against 243 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1,083 from 1,327 on Friday.

The total death toll now stands at 30,395 the agency said, the third-highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 218,268 while those registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 84,842 from 87,961 the day before.

UK death toll rises to 31,587

The death toll from coronavirus in Britain has risen to 31,587, an increase of 346 in a 24-hour period, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said at the government's daily news briefing.

Iran reports more than 1,500 new cases

Iran warned that infections were rising in the southwest despite falls in other regions, as it announced more than 1,500 new confirmed cases.

"All provinces are showing a gradual drop in new infections... except for Khuzestan, where the situation is still concerning," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.

Besiktas player, staff member test positive

One Besiktas player and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus three days after the announcement that the Turkish league will resume next month, the club said.

League leaders Trabzonspor, champions Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are among leading clubs which held training sessions this week in small groups in line with guidelines set out by the Turkish Football Federation.

Besiktas said all their players and coaching staff had been tested for the virus, adding that the player and staff member who tested positive had begun treatment.

European 2021 equestrian championships cancelled

European equestrianism became the latest sport to adjust its calendar because of the postponement of the Olympics with the announcement that it had cancelled its 2021 eventing championships.

With the Tokyo Games put back to next summer, other sports that had planned major championships for 2021 have been forced to react.

The European equestrian championships were scheduled for Haras du Pin in Normandy from 11 to 15 August, which meant they were due to start just three days after the rearranged Olympics ends.

Maldives reports rise in cases

The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago nation with one of the world's most congested capitals, has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Health officials predict that more than 77,000 people – or a fourth of those currently living in the country – could become infected, with more than 5,000 possibly needing intensive care treatment.

Official figures showed 766 cases, including 743 that are still active. A vast majority of the patients are residents of Male, the capital. Three people have died so far.

Spain's daily death tolls falls to 179

Spain's daily death toll fell to 179, down from 229 on the previous day, the health ministry reported.

Overall deaths rose to 26,478 from 26,299 on Friday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 223,578 from 222,857 the day before, the ministry said.

Malaysia reports 54 new cases and one new death

Malaysia health authorities reported 54 new cases adding to its total of 6,589.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 108.

Indonesia reports 533 new, biggest in a day

Indonesia reported 533 new infections, the biggest daily increase, taking the total number to 13,645, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 16 more have died from the disease, taking the total number of death to 959, while 2,607 have recovered.

Nearly 108,700 people have been tested as of Saturday, he added, while urging Indonesians to continue obeying the stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Japan reports 36 new cases of infection

Tokyo reported 36 new cases on Saturday, three less than a day earlier and the seventh consecutive day that new infections have remained below 100.

The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan's capital city to 4,846 cases.

Philippines' deaths breach 700

The Philippines' health ministry reported that Covid-19 deaths have reached more than 700.

The country recorded eight new deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin.

Infections increased by 147 to 10,610 while 108 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,842.

Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from virus at 75

Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy, the duo whose extraordinary magic tricks astonished millions until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers, has died.

He was 75.

Horn died of complications from the virus in a Las Vegas hospital, according to a statement released by publicist Dave Kirvin.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in the statement.

“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

China to reform disease prevention system

China will reform its disease prevention and control system to address weaknesses exposed by the outbreak, a senior health official said on Saturday.

China has been criticised domestically and abroad as being initially slow to react to the epidemic, which first broke out on a large scale in Wuhan.

The virus has since spread across the world, infecting almost 4 million people and killing almost a quarter-million from the Covid-19 disease it causes.

"This coronavirus epidemic is a big test of o ur country's governance and governing ability, and it exposed the weak links in how we address major epidemic and public health systems," Li Bin, vice minister of the China National Health Commission, told reporters.

Russia records more than 10,000 new cases in 24 hours

Russian authorities said they had recorded 10,817 new cases of in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.

The number of Infections in Russia overtook France and Germany this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.

Singapore reports 753 new cases, taking total to 22,460

Singapore registered 753 new infections, its health ministry said, taking the city-state's total to 22,460 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Nine are permanent residents.

Pakistan lifts lockdown amid jump in virus cases

Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the virus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases which rose to 27,474 with 24 new fatalities.

Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, were seen leaving for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday.