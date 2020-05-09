An autographed and well-worn pair of basketball legend Michael Jordan's Nike shoes hits the auction block at Sotheby's on Friday, in a celebrity-infused test of the market for sneakers as highly-prized collectibles.

The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, are expected to fetch between $100,000 to $150,000 in the online auction that closes on May 17, Sotheby's in New York said.

Sotheby's, better known for selling multimillion-dollar art, last year held its first auction dedicated entirely to sneakers. It set a new world record of $437,500 for a pair of 1972 Nike running shoes, known as the "Moon Shoe."

The white, black and red Air Jordan 1 sneakers up for auction on Friday have red laces, are signed by Jordan, and show frequent wear by the former Chicago Bulls player. Like most of Jordan's basketball shoes, they are a mismatched pair in a size 13 (left) and size 13.5 (right), Sotheby's said.