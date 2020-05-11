TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Over 65s in Turkey go outside for first time since March
Senior citizens got the green light to leave their homes between 0800 GMT and 1200 GMT on Sunday, a period in which other age groups were under lockdown in 24 provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul.
Over 65s in Turkey go outside for first time since March
Women wearing protective face masks, sit apart following social distancing measures at the seaside on May 10, 2020, at Kabatas in Istanbul. / AFP
May 11, 2020

Turkish people aged 65 and over on Sunday described their joy after the government allowed them to go outside for the first time in nearly two months in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

While 24 provinces including Ankara and Istanbul are subject to a weekend lockdown, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week senior citizens could leave their homes between 0800 GMT and 1200 GMT on Sunday. 

They had not been permitted to go outside since March 21.

"The expected day has arrived. The city will again meet you...do not forget to put on a mask on this beautiful day..." Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted, wishing them a good time:

While some went to parks for a jog, others walked around the streets, shopped, or met their friends and relatives.

"Finally it is like we are on holiday as of 11 o'clock (0800 GMT) today. We are very happy," Istanbul resident Umit Avci, 81, said.

RECOMMENDED

"It's the first time I've come outside since March and I'm so happy, I'm filled with joy," Ankara resident Ayse said.

"I have not been out for about two months. Today I will get around, I will shop if I can," Arif Erkan, 77, from the central Nigde province, said.

Nazmiye Kilic, 78, who resides in the northwestern Kirklareli province, met her 80-year-old elder sister, Yurdanur Yastin, at a neighbourhood park.

The measure restricting senior citizens' movement was one of many taken by the Turkish government in an effort to stop the contagion, including shutting schools.

Sunday's decision was the first to ease restrictions, with barbershops, hairdressers and shopping centres set to reopen on Monday as the daily death toll remains under 100.

Turkey has so far recorded 138,675 coronavirus infections and 3,786 deaths, according to official figures from Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders