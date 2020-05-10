Sunday, May 10, 2020

Italy's daily death toll falls

Deaths from the epidemic in Italy rose by 165, against 194 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said as the daily tally of new cases fell to 802 from 1,083 on Saturday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 30,560 the agency said.

France says total death toll from coronavirus rises by 70

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 70 to 26,380, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than the previous day as France prepared to emerge from lockdown on Monday.

The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 36 to 2,776, down from a peak of 7,148 seen on April 8.

Turkey's active cases drop to 42,180

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Turkey has dropped to 42,180, the country’s health minister said.

At least 3,211 coronavirus patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 92,691, Fahrettin Koca said.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,786 as the country saw 47 more deaths, Koca said on Twitter.

Canada's total deaths edge up by just 2.2 percent in a day

The total number of people killed by the virus in Canada rose by just 2.2 percent to 4,728, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started, official public health data agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 67,996, according to a statement posted on the agency's website.

India to 'gradually' restart rail operations

One of the world's largest train networks will "gradually" restart operations from Tuesday as India eases its coronavirus lockdown, as the number of cases past 60,000 with more than 2,000 deaths.

Some 30 train journeys – 15 pairs of return trips – will run from the capital New Delhi to other cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, Indian Railways said.

"Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020... Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes," the railways ministry added in a statement.

"It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train."

Britain's death toll rises by 269

Britain's death toll has risen by 269 to 31,855, according to the Department of Health.

The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Saturday.

Bangladesh sees highest one-day virus death toll

Bangladesh suffered its highest daily death toll from the virus, with 14 people succumbing to the disease, according to the latest data from the government. The country has now recorded 228 deaths from the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases surpassed the 14,000 mark including 887 new infections, bringing the total to 14,657, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Older Turks enjoy walks outside

Turkey’s senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks under relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

People aged 65 and over – the age group most at risk from the virus – were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on March 21.

As part of a rolling program of reduced controls, they are now allowed out for four hours. People under 20, who are also subject to a curfew, will be allowed outside for a similar period later this week.

China's Wuhan reports first virus infection in over a month

China reported the first case of coronavirus in over a month in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak first started in December last year.

China's National Health Commission also reported the first double-digit increase in countrywide cases in nearly 10 days, saying 14 new infections had been confirmed.

Two of the cases were imported into the country from overseas, the commission said.

Singapore reports 876 new cases

Singapore registered 876 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said, taking the city-state's total to 23,336 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

Iran death rises by 51

The death toll from the outbreak increased by 51 in the past 24 hours to 6,640, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 107,603.

Spain's daily death tolls falls again

Spain's daily death toll fell to 143, down from 179 the previous day, the health ministry reported.

It marks the lowest daily death toll since mid-March.

Overall deaths rose to 26,621 from 26,478 on Saturday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 224,390 from 223,578 the day before, the ministry said.

Malaysia reports 67 new cases with no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,656

The health ministry reported no new deaths, with total fatalities at 108.

Philippines reports 184 new cases, 15 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry confirmed 184 new cases, taking the Southeast Asian nation's total reported infections to 10,794.

Fifteen more deaths related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus, were recorded, bringing the toll to 719, while 82 patients have recovered to bring total recoveries to 1,924, it said in a bulletin.

Cases in Russia cases surge over 209,000

Russian authorities said they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Russia's task force said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.

Russia cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

Malaysia extends curbs on movement, businesses to June 9

Malaysia's government extended the time frame for movement and business curbs by another four weeks to June 9, amid a gradual reopening of economic activity stunted by the pandemic.

Earlier this week, businesses were allowed to resume business as usual, albeit under strict health guidelines, after having to close shop for two months as health authorities worked to contain the pandemic. Malaysia has so far reported 6,589 cases with 108 deaths.

Existing rules under a conditional movement control order remain in place until the new expiry date in June, which include practicing strict hygiene and social distancing, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address.