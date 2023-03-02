POLITICS
Egypt announces discovery of hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
The nine-metre-long passage was discovered near the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old tomb, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing.
The Great Pyramid was constructed as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops. / AP Archive
March 2, 2023

Egyptian antiquities officials have announced the discovery of a hidden corridor nine metres (30 feet) long, close to the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza, indicating that it could lead to further findings.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at the pyramid's base on Thursday.

The discovery within the pyramid, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing, was made using the Scan Pyramids project, an international programme that since 2015 has been employing non-invasive technology, including infrared thermography, 3D simulations and endoscopes to peer inside the ancient Egyptian structures.

The Great Pyramid is believed to be constructed as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.

Built to a height of 146 metres (479 feet), it was the tallest structure made by humans until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.

The unfinished corridor was likely created to redistribute the pyramid's weight around either the main entrance, almost 7 metres away, or on another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

"We're going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do ... to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor," he told reporters after a press conference in front of the pyramid.

Five rooms atop the king's burial chamber in another part of the pyramid are also thought to have been built to redistribute the weight of the massive structure. 

It was possible the pharaoh had more than one burial chamber, Waziri added.

Scientists confirmed the presence of the corridor using radar and ultrasound, before retrieving images of it by feeding a 6mm-thick endoscope from Japan through a tiny joint in the pyramid's stones.

In 2017, Scan Pyramids researchers announced the discovery of a void at least 30 metres long inside the Great Pyramid, the first major inner structure found since the 19th century.

