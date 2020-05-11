Twitter announced on Monday it will warn users when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.

The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling out to confront an outbreak of virus-related misinformation on their sites.

Twitter will take a case-by-case approach to how it decides which tweets are labelled and will only remove posts that are harmful, company leaders said on Monday.

Some tweets will run with a label underneath that directs users to a link with additional information about Covid-19.

Other tweets might be covered entirely by a warning label alerting users that "some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflict with guidance from public health experts regarding Covid-19."

The new labels will be available in roughly 40 languages and should begin appearing on tweets as soon as today. The warning could apply retroactively to past tweets.

'Arbiter of the truth'

Twitter won't directly fact check or call tweets false on the site, said Nick Pickles, the company's global senior strategist for public policy.

The warning labels might direct users to curated tweets, public health websites or news articles.

"People don't want us to play the role of deciding for them what's true and what's not true but they do want people to play a much stronger role providing context," Pickles said.