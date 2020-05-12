Tuesday, May 12

French death toll nears 27,000

France's cumulative death toll from coronavirus infection rose by 348 or 1.3 percent to 26,991, overtaking Spain's 26,920, making France the country with the world's fourth-highest death toll from the virus after the US, Britain and Italy.

The health ministry said in a statement the number of people in hospital with coronavirus infection fell again to 21,595 from 22,284 on Monday, continuing an uninterrupted downward trend that has lasted four weeks.

On the second day after the end of a 55-day lockdown, the number of people in intensive care also continued a similar downtrend and fell by 170 or 6.3 percent to 2,542.

Over 70 percent Turkish patients recover

The total number of recoveries from coronavirus in Turkey is now nearly 99,000, or 70 percent of total confirmed cases in the country, the health minister said.

A total of 3,109 coronavirus patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 98,889, he said. The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,894 as the country saw 53 more fatalities over the last day, Koca added.

The country also registered 1,704 new cases, bringing the tally to 141,475, he said, citing Health Ministry data.

Italy's daily toll stable, cases climb

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 172 on Tuesday, against 179 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases doubled to 1,402 from 744 on Monday.

However, the rise in new cases was partly due to late reporting by the hard-hit Lombardy region, which said it had found 419 infections from previous weeks that it had not logged.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 30,911 the agency said, the third-highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

52 NYC children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome

A total of 52 children in New York City have been diagnosed with an inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to Covid-19 and another 10 cases are pending, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Of those 62 confirmed or possible cases, 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 22 had antibodies for the virus, de Blasio said. One child has died.

The total of 52 confirmed cases in the city is up from 38 cases that had been announced previously.

Iceland to ease restrictions on international arrivals

Iceland expects to start easing restrictions for visitors arriving from overseas no later than June 15, the government said.

Under a plan still being developed by the authorities, travellers would be given a choice between a test for Covid-19 upon arrival in Iceland or a two-week quarantine, it said.

"Iceland's strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective so far," Tourism Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir said in a statement.

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 32,692, an increase of 627

A total of 32,692 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 627 in a 24-hour period, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India announces huge relief package

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will spend the equivalent of nearly 10 percent of the country's GDP on a virus economic relief package designed to make the world's second-most populous nation more self-reliant.

“The package’s main aim is to build a self-reliant India,” Modi said in a televised speech, adding that it will help the country compete globally.

India entered its sixth week of a stringent nationwide lockdown, pushing an economy already enfeebled before the pandemic to the brink of collapse.

Canada's deaths rise

Canada's Covid-19 death toll crosses 5,000 with 143 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Overall fatalities now stand at 5,049.

The country's public health agency said that overall Covid-19 cases rise to 70,342.

Lebanon to go into 4-day closure

Lebanon's government agreed on a "full closure" of the country for four days, the presidency said as the cabinet met on Tuesday to try to ward off a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The closure starts on Wednesday night.

Authorities have warned of a resurgence in recent days as the number of cases jumped to its highest point in more than a month after the government eased some lockdown restrictions.

Putin's spokesman hospitalised

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he is hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Peskov, a key aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, "Yes, I've gotten sick. I’m being treated."

Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008, but started working him with in the early 2000s.

Turkey confirms death of 507 expats

Turkey's foreign minister has said that 507 Turkish citizens living abroad had died due to the novel coronavirus.

The bodies of over 400 Turkish expats have already been returned to Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu told a local broadcaster.

Cavusoglu also said that over 65,000 Turkish expats from 110 countries have been flown home since the outbreak of the virus.

Russia reports 10,899 new cases

Russia reported 10,899 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total past that of Britain to 232,243.

The country's coronavirus response centre said the death toll from the virus rose by 107 people to 2,116.

Russia puts the continued daily rise in cases down to widespread testing. It has carried out more than 5.8 million tests.

China warns against complacency

Chinese health authorities called for vigilance to be maintained against the novel coronavirus as new clusters emerge.

In the past two weeks, new cases have been reported in seven provinces, including Hubei, the original epicentre of the outbreak late last year.

On Monday, Wuhan, capital of Hubei, reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the city was lifted a month ago.

The reappearance of clusters suggested that counter-epidemic measures could not be relaxed, Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, told a media briefing.

China reported just one new coronavirus case on Tuesday while 5,470 people were under medical observation for signs of novel coronavirus infection.

China has not reported a new death from the virus in almost a month. In total, it has confirmed 4,633 deaths among 82,919 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Spain reports 594 new cases

The number of newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Spain in one day fell on Tuesday to its lowest in more than two months, the health ministry reported.

Health authorities identified 594 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 228,030. The number of fatalities related to the disease rose 176 on Tuesday to 26,920.

Turkey continues to send medical supplies

Turkey sent medical supplies to North Macedonia and Albania upon instructions of President Erdogan amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Turkey’s state-run aid agency said in a statement it had also sent medical supplies to Peru to help the South American country deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.