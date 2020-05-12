Ratings for ESPN's "The Last Dance" dipped again on Sunday, but the documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls continues to draw more viewers than almost all other sports programming.

The 10-part documentary series, divided into 10 one-hour episodes, chronicles the Bulls' path to the 1997-98 NBA championship.

Episodes 7 and 8 drew 5.3 million and 4.9 million viewers, respectively, on Sunday, ESPN announced on Monday.

The first six episodes were watched initially by 6.3 million, 5.8 million, 6.1 million, 5.7 million, 5.8 million and 5.2 million viewers.

The odd-numbered episodes are attracting higher viewership because they are airing at 9 pm ET, while the even-numbered episodes are airing at 10 pm ET.

