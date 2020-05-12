With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the fear of a second wave of coronavirus is palpable.

Italy, Spain and Germany reopened their businesses to normalise social and economic life, in light of the receding number of deaths and positive cases.

But how dangerous will the second wave be? Here's what experts say.

“We’re risking a backslide that will be intolerable,” said Dr Ian Lipkin of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity.

The scientific consensus worldwide is that the second wave is all-but-certain full of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down.

“There will be a second wave, but the problem is to which extent. Is it a small wave or a big wave? It’s too early to say,” said Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus unit at France’s Pasteur Institute.

In the absence of an effective vaccine, only time will tell whether the novel coronavirus will behave like the flu, which peaks in winter and returns yearly, or if it will act like the H1N1 pandemic, which came in spring, faded away in the summer but struck back hard in the fall and winter.

The US government has already been warned of another viral assault on the country's health services. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said in late April that the danger was higher as a fresh outbreak would likely coincide with the flu season.

It would put "unimaginable strain" on the US health care system, he said.