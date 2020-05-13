Wednesday, May 13

Italy warns EU states not to forge limited tourist pacts

European Union states must not forge defacto tourist pacts between themselves during the crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, warning such a move could destroy the single market.

European governments are working on plans to reopen their borders at different speeds, depending on national circumstances, with some countries looking initially to reinstate free travel with only a limited number of neighbours.

"We will not accept bilateral accords within the European Union that might create privileged tourist channels," Conte told reporters. "That would leave us outside the European Union and we will never allow this."

Conte said he did not yet know when travel between Italy's various regions would once again be allowed

South Africa's to discuss easing Covid-19 restrictions further by end-May

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government would start talks on moving most of the country to alert level 3 Covid-19 restrictions by the end of May, from the current alert level 4.

Ramaphosa added in an address to the nation that parts of the country with the highest rates of infection would remain at alert level 4 and that changes to that level of restrictions would be announced in the coming days.

US says China trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine research

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber division are warning hackers backed by the Chinese government may be attempting to steal the work of US researchers on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A joint statement says China’s efforts pose a “significant threat” to the health care, pharmaceutical and research sectors.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says it would release technical details of the threat in the coming days and asked organisations to report any suspicious activity.

US authorities have long complained that China has used hacking to steal academic and economic data to bolster its economy. This warning comes amid increased tensions between the two governments over the origins of the outbreak and China’s initial response.

Greece to reopen some beaches

Greece will allow the reopening of some beaches on Saturday when a heatwave is expected to hit the country.

The Civil Protection Agency says the measure would affect 515 beaches in Greece, where shade umbrellas must be planted at least 4 metres apart, and a maximum 40 people will be allowed per 1,000 square metres of beach.

It’s part of the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in the country.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 16 confirmed infections and three more deaths, bringing the total to 2,760 and 155, respectively.

Los Angeles County reopens beaches

Los Angeles County reopened its beaches on Wednesday in the latest cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions that have closed most California public spaces and businesses for nearly two months.

County beaches and many city-owned beaches along the 120 kilometers of coastline are open only for “active recreation” such as walking, swimming and surfing. Sunbathing, picnicking and group sports such as volleyball are still banned and strangers must stay well apart. Visitors also must wear masks when they’re out of the water.

Some mayors warned that the state or county could close the beaches again if people disobey the restrictions and crowd the shoreline.

The move comes as California, which is still seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions.

France's death toll rises to 27,074

France's Health Ministry revealed its latest numbers on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The amount of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes increased to 27,074 from 26,991 the day before.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases also rose by 507, leading to a total of 140,734.

The amount of people in ICU units dropped to 2,428 from 2,542 on Tuesday.

France has the fifth-highest amount of coronavirus cases in Europe.

Over 100,000 patients recover in Turkey

The latest figures in Turkey show that the number of patients in intensive care units has fallen to below 1,000 for the first time.

Over 100,000 patients have also recovered from the disease.

Fifty-eight new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours taking the total to 3,952, according to Turkey's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca.

Out of 33,332 tests carried out over the same time period, 1,639 new cases were detected, increasing the total cases to 143,114.

Koca added that the country's R0 value is at 1.56 percent.

Concern over Tanzania not releasing virus data

The United States says Tanzania has not publicly released any data on Covid-19 in two weeks as concerns rise about the true number of cases there.

The World Health Organization also has openly worried about Tanzania, whose president has questioned his own government’s virus testing and refused to close churches in the belief that the virus can’t survive in the body of Christ.

A new US Embassy statement warns that the risk of being infected in Tanzania’s commercial hub Dar es Salaam is “extremely high” and says many hospitals in the city have been overwhelmed .

It says “all evidence points to exponential growth” in cases in the East African nation. The country has more than 500 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Turkish children go out for the first time in 40 days

Parks filled with the sound of children as Turkey allowed kids aged 14 and under to leave homes for the first time in 40 days.

The country’s youngest population were allowed to venture out for four hours between 11am and 3pm on Wednesday as Turkey eased some restrictions.

Youngsters aged between 15 and 20 will be able to leave homes for a few hours on Friday, while senior citizens were briefly allowed out for the first time in seven weeks on May 10.

Turkey has recorded more than 140,000 cases of the virus and nearly 4,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Norway opens its borders to Europeans

Norway is opening its borders to allow people from other European countries enter the Scandinavian country if they have a residence there or have family they want to visit.

Justice Minister Monica Maeland said on Wednesday that Norway, which is not part of the European Union, is opening up for citizens from the European Economic Area, which includes EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein. The last three countries have together with Norway signed the agreement that gives EU non-members access to the EU’s huge single market.

Maeland said in a statement that it also means, among other things, that seasonal workers will have the opportunity to enter Norway.

Indonesia confirms 689 new cases of Covid-19

Indonesia has reported more than 600 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the country confirmed its first cases in early March, making the national total exceed 15,000 on Wednesday.

There were 689 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 15,438. The cumulative figure includes about 1,000 deaths and nearly 3,300 recoveries.

The highest spike in a day came as the government is mulling over a plan to start easing social restrictions next month to allow businesses to resume operations gradually.

Japan considers partially lifting state of emergency

Japan is considering partially lifting the coronavirus state of emergency, currently in place nationwide through May 31.

Prime Minister Abe Shinzo declared a monthlong state of emergency on April 7 in Tokyo and six other urban prefectures and later expanded it nationwide.

Japanese media says the easing of restrictions is expected in more than 30 prefectures where new cases of Covid-19 have decreased.

Japan has nearly 16,000 confirmed cases and more than 680 deaths.

Turkish lawyer files lawsuit against China

A lawyer in Turkey has filed a lawsuit against China on behalf of a private company, seeking compensation for financial losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawyer Melih Akkurt says he filed the lawsuit at the Ankara Court of First Instance on behalf of a company that was forced to suspend operations during lockdowns. He says it is the first commercial lawsuit in Turkey against China, where the coronavirus pandemic began.

The lawsuit holds China responsible for economic losses, accusing it of failing to provide timely and accurate data to the World Health Organization, concealing information on the virus’ infectiousness, silencing doctors and not preventing its spread.

China rejects accusations of a coverup or not responding to the outbreak in a timely manner.

Portugal reveals plan to resume preschool

Portuguese health authorities have published plans for the resumption of preschool next week.

Parents’ groups have expressed concern it will be impossible to ensure social distancing at school between small children.

School classes for students ages 16-18 also are expected to resume next week.

Portugal has officially recorded just over 28,000 cases and 1,175 deaths from the coronavirus.

Lesotho records first Covid-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of coronavirus case, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for the virus from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.

The kingdom, nestled in a South African mountain range, had so far been spared the coronavirus that has affected other countries in southern Africa.

Spain's daily death toll at 184