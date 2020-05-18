Monday, May 18, 2020

Trump taking hydroxychloroquine in case he gets virus

President Donald Trump said that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting Covid-19.

Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now."

Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for Covid-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

More than 90,000 US coronavirus deaths

The United States exceeded 90,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1.5 million infections, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker also registered 10,000 additional deaths in one week.

The US, which has the world's highest number of deaths and infections, had reached 80,000 fatalities on May 11 after reaching 50,000 on April 24.

Qatar to close shops, halt all commercial activities

Qatar will close all shops and halt all commercial activities, from May 19 to May 30, to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, state news agency QNA said, citing a decision by Qatar's Cabinet.

The closure excludes pharmacies, food supply stores and food deliveries.

Italy says virus daily death toll under 100

The daily coronavirus death toll in Italy dropped to 99 for the first time since early March, the civil protection agency said, as the country largely lifted a lockdown.

It was the lowest toll since March 9 – the day Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced he was shutting down the country.

Turkey reports 31 more death

Death toll in Turkey rises to 4,171 as 31 more people die over past 24 hours, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Total number of coronavirus cases reached 150,593 with 1,158 new cases reported over the past day.

Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Turkey total 111,577 with 1,615 additional cases over past 24 hours, added health minister.

Turkey will impose a nationwide curfew during the Eid holiday to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's President Erdogan has announced.

UK death toll rises by 160

The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus rose by 160 to 34,796, the health department said on Twitter.

A total of 246,406 people have tested positive for the virus, up 2,684.

France reports 131 fatalities

French health authorities reported 131 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, or a slowing increase of 0.5 percent, bringing the total to 28,239, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the US, Britain and Italy.

In a statement, the ministry said the number of people in intensive care with Covid-19 infection declined by 4.3 percent to 1,998, below the 2,000 threshold for the first time since March 22.

Spain reports lowest death toll in two months

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 59, the lowest figure in two months, the government said.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,709, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 231,606 on Monday from 231,350 the previous day, according to Health Ministry figures.

Figures include data for more than 24 hours as the ministry changed its methods. It was the second day in a row that deaths were under 100.

Slovakia to reopen shopping malls, schools

Slovakia will reopen shopping malls, theatres and cinemas as of Wednesday, under strict hygienic conditions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

The central European country, which has had far fewer cases of the new coronavirus than most Western European nations, will also reopen kindergartens and the first five grades of elementary schools from June 1, Matovic told a news conference.

Nigeria to impose 'precision lockdown'

Nigeria will impose "precision lockdown" measures in areas that report rapid increases in cases of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force said.

The government also extended a full lockdown in the northern economic hub of Kano state, which has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country, behind the commercial capital of Lagos, and where authorities are investigating a spate of mysterious deaths.

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tourism-dependent Spain aims to reopen borders to visitors around the end of June as its coronavirus lockdown fully unwinds, a minister said.

Madrid last week surprised its European Union partners by imposing a two-week quarantine on all overseas travellers and effectively keeping borders closed, saying that was needed to avoid importing a second wave of the Covid-19 disease.

But the move was meant to be temporary and Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said it would be phased out in parallel with travel being allowed within Spain, whose regions are easing restrictions in different phases.

One of the worst-hit nations with 27,650 deaths and 231,350 infections, Spain is slowly easing a strict lockdown in place since mid-March which had meant for weeks people could not even go out for exercise.

UN chief calls out countries which ignored WHO advice

The planet is paying a heavy price for countries ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

"Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price," the secretary-general told a virtual meeting of the WHO's World Health Assembly.

Indonesia reports 496 new infections, 43 deaths

Indonesia reported 496 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,010, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto

Yurianto also announced 43 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the total to 1,191, while 4,324 people have recovered.

More than 143,030 people have been tested, he said.

Philippines records seven deaths, 205 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 205 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the outbreak had increased to 831, while confirmed cases have risen to 12,718.

But 94 more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,729.

Malaysia reports 47 new cases with no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 47 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,941 cases.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 113.

South Africa reports 1,160 new cases in 24 hours

South Africa registered 1,160 new cases of the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest daily infection since March, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,515, according to the Health Ministry.

“Regrettably we report a further three Covid-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 264,” the ministry said in a statement released Sunday night.

The ministry further said it has so far done 460,873 Covid-19 tests since the pandemic was first recorded in the country in March.

It said it had carried out 21,314 tests in the last 24-hour cycle.

India reports largest single-day surge at 5,242

India has recorded its biggest single-day surge with 5,242 new cases of coronavirus and 157 deaths due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to more than 96,000, the most in Asia.

Most of the infections reported in India are from its major cities.

The country now has 3,029 reported fatalities due to Covid-19.

The surge in infections comes a day after the federal government extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but eased some restrictions to restore economic activity and gave states more control in deciding the nature of the lockdown.

Authorities are largely attributing the recent surge in infections to the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to India’s villages, which have weaker health infrastructure.

Russia's new cases below 10,000 for third day in a row

Russia reported 8,926 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide case tally to 290,678.