Friday, May 22, 2020

UK to impose 14-day quarantine for international arrivals

Britain will introduce a 14-day quarantine for almost all international travellers from June 8, Interior Minister Priti Patel said, with anyone breaking the rules facing a $1,218 fine.

The government said there would be some exemptions, including road haulage and freight workers, medical professionals travelling to help with the fight against the coronavirus and those coming from Ireland.

The virus has now killed 36,393 people in the UK, which has the second-highest virus death toll in the world along with 254,195 infections

Turkey records under 1,000 new cases

New cases of virus stood under 1,000 despite the high number of tests, Turkey's health minister announced.

Turkey confirmed 952 new cases, bringing the total to 154,500, according to Health Ministry data shared by Fahrettin Koca.

Recoveries from the disease hit 116,111 as 1,121 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Koca said.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,276 as the country reported 27 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend

US President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential" and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the virus.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during a hastily arranged press conference.

He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will “override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

Italy reports 130 new deaths

Italy reported 130 more fatalities from the virus, as the country prepares to further relax lockdown restrictions in early June.

The death toll in the country surged to 32,616, according to data released by the Italian Civil Protection Department.

The department confirmed the peak of the outbreak was left behind. The tally of active infections fell again, by 1,638, pl acing the total at 59,322.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to rise, reaching 136,720, as more patients left intensive care, easing pressure on Italy's overwhelmed health care system.

Spain’s daily death toll remains well under 100

Spain’s daily death toll remained well under 100 fatalities for a sixth consecutive day, when the health ministry reported 56 deaths. That took the tally from the start of the pandemic to 28,628 deaths.

The ministry also said 13 of its 19 regional governments did not need to admit any Covid-19 patients to critical care units in the previous 24 hours.

At the height of the out break in late March and early April, Spain’s critical care units were overrun with virus cases in hot spots and deaths spiked above 900 a day.

Spain partly lifts lockdown in Madrid

Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions over Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid on Monday after the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region slowed down, the Madrid regional health department said.

The restrictions in Madrid are now the same as in most of the country that started phasing out the lockdown in early May.

Bars and restaurants in the capital will be allowed to reopen terraces and groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet too.

Indonesia apologises to citizens for virus

Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin apologised to all Indonesians as the threat of virus in the country is not over yet.

As of Friday, the government announced there are 634 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,796. About 1,300 deaths and more than 5,000 recoveries have been recorded.

“We, the government, apologises as the danger of coronavirus is not over yet. It is not easy to eliminate it. Besides being a difficult virus to fight, Indonesia has a high population number, compared to other ASEAN countries, and a wide region from Sabang to Merauke."

Malaysia's prime minister tests negative

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had a virus scare after an official at Wednesday’s post-cabinet meeting that he chaired was diagnosed with the virus.

The prime minister’s office said Muhyiddin, a cancer survivor, underwent a virus test Friday morning and was negative. But it said in a statement that Muhyiddin will observe a 14-day quarantine.

It said all other officials at the meeting have also been ordered to test for the virus and to quarantine themselves.

The statement said strict health measures and social distancing were practiced in all meetings at the prime minister’s office.

Portugal says tourists are welcome

Portugal’s foreign minister said tourists are welcome in his country and no quarantine will be imposed on people arriving by plane.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said that “minimal health controls,” which he did not specify, will be enacted at airports.

Santos Silva said in an interview with Observador radio station that Portugal’s public health system has coped well with the new coronavirus outbreak, though doctors and nurses have complained of shortcomings.

Also, Portugal has issued rules so that beaches, hotels, restaurants and national monuments can reopen, Santos Silva noted.

Pakistan's cases surge past 50,000

Virus cases in Pakistan surged past 50,000, as the country began easing lockdown across the country ahead of Eid al Fitr.

The south Asian country's total number of infections now stands at 50,694 and the total fatalities at 1,067, according to a tracker.

Singapore's infections cross 30,000

Virus cases in Singapore topped 30,000 as the city-state continues to report hundreds of new infections in cramped migrant worker dormitories each day.

The lowly-paid workers represented the vast majority of the 612 new cases reported on Friday, a daily infection rate that is one of the highest in Asia, taking Singapore's total cases to 30,426.

Russia reports record rise in new deaths

Russia reported 150 new fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country's official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249.

The country's virus crisis response centre reported 8,894 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 326,448.

India reports biggest 24-hour rise in virus cases

India registered some 6,000 new cases, the country's biggest jump in 24 hours, as New Delhi eases a nationwide lockdown and airlines prepare to resume some domestic flights.

The country of 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 confirmed cases, a roughly five percent increase from Thursday's figures. Included in the total are 3,583 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a lockdown, begun on March 25, to May 31, but relaxed rules in areas with lower numbers of cases and allowed state governments to issue their own guidelines on some matters.

Poland to extend ban on international flights until June 6

Poland plans to extend a ban on international flights by two weeks until June 6 due to the pandemic, state-run news agency PAP said, citing infrastructure ministry documents.

A ban on domestic flights will be extended by eight days until May 31, PAP also said.

Poland's state-owned airline PLL LOT said earlier in May that it would not resume flights before the end of May.

As of Thursday, Poland has reported 19,983 coronavirus cases, including 965 deaths.

UK's study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

British researchers testing an experimental vaccine against the virus are moving into advanced studies and aim to immunise more than 10,000 people to determine if the shot works.