Saturday, May 23, 2020

Italy's daily death toll eases

Italy recorded 119 new deaths from the pandemic against 130 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose marginally to 669 from 652 on Friday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,735, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The Civil Protection Agency said the total number of confirmed cases in Italy since the start of its outbreak now amounts to 229,327, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

Spain's toll climbs by 48

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose by 48 to a total of 28,678, the seventh straight day that the fatality rate has been less than 100, while the total number of cases rose to 235,290.

Spain will reopen its borders to tourists in July and its top soccer division will kick off again in June, the Prime Minister said, marking another phase in the easing of one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

Turkey's test numbers up, virus cases stay low

Turkey confirmed 1,186 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 155,686, continuing the trend of low case numbers in recent days, according to Health Ministry data posted on Twitter.

Recoveries from the disease hit 117,602 as 1,491 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca .

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,308 as the country reported 32 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Number of patients in France continues to slide

The number of people in hospital in France fell by 205 to 17,178, continuing a gradual decline that has lasted more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1 percent to 1,665.

France did not publish a revised number of deaths and said the toll will be updated on Monday. As of Thursday, a total of 28,215 people had died from the virus.

Groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe" - NY governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday.

In his daily briefing, he said New York recorded 84 coronavirus deaths on May 22 compared with 109 the day before, continuing a downward trend in the state's toll from the pandemic.

"You can have a safe gathering of 10 people or you can have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people," said Cuomo. "If you don't have to be with a group of ten people don't be with a group of ten people."

Palestinians report first death in Gaza

A woman has died in Gaza Strip after contracting coronavirus, the Palestinian enclave's first fatality from the global pandemic, the health ministry said.

It said the 77-year-old woman had suffered from a prior chronic illness and had travelled to Gaza through neighbouring Egypt on May 19. She had been quarantined as a precaution since then, the ministry said.

UK death toll up by 282

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 282 to 36,675, the government said.

"Tragically, 36,675 people have now died," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters at a Downing Street briefing.

Soccer-La Liga season can resume from June 8

Spanish soccer's top flight division La Liga can return to action from June 8 after being disrupted by the pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training.

Pandemic spreading in Bangladesh's Rohingya camps

Bangladesh’s crammed Rohingya camps are threatened with the outbreak as the infection tally rose to 21 with eight new cases reported on Friday, a government official said.

The first case in the world’s biggest refugee camps was recorded on May 14 and it took one week to push the infection tally to the second digit mark.

Iran's death toll rises to 7,359

Iran confirmed 59 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,359.

A further 1,869 people tested positive for virus, raising the overall count to 133,521, said the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

He said 104,072 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,633 patients remain in critical condition.

China reports zero cases

China reported no new confirmed infections or deaths and only two suspected cases during the past 24 hours. That added to evidence that the country has largely overcome the epidemic that began in the central industrial city of Wuhan.

The National Health Commission said 79 patients were still being treated as of Friday. Some 376 others are in isolation and being monitored as either suspected cases or for testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported a total of 82,971 cases, including 4,634 deaths.

Russia reports 9,434 new infections

Russia said 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the death toll to 3,388.

Malaysia reports 48 new cases, no new deaths

Malaysia reported 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,185.

The health ministry also said no new deaths were recorded, with the number of fatalities remaining at 115.

China's Wuhan says conducted 1,470,950 tests

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,470,950 nucleic acid tests for the virus on Friday, the local health authority said, compared with 1,000,729 tests the previous day.

Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of Covid-19 infections since its lockdown was lifted on April 8.

Protests in Spain against government's handling of Covid-19

Thousands of cars honking horns and flying Spanish flags out of their windows drove in procession through Madrid as part of a nationwide anti-government protest called by the far-right Vox party.

Protesters called for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias to resign over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites - president

Iran moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eases restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.

Holy shrines — some of which became focal points of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran - will reopen Monday.

Rouhani had said last week that the shrines would open for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. Some areas of the shrines such as narrow corridors will stay shut. All workers in the country will return to work next Saturday.

Singapore's health ministry confirms 642 more cases

Singapore's health ministry said it had confirmed 642 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,068.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Six are permanent residents.

Thailand reports three new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the country's total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases are two Thai nationals recently returned from overseas and under quarantine and a 49-year-old Italian man living in Phuket, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

There are 2,916 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started, Panprapa said.

