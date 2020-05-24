Sunday, May 24, 2020

Turkey's recoveries at nearly 120,000

Turkey confirmed nearly 120,000 recoveries as the country began easing measures against the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 1,141 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 156,827, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Recoveries from the disease hit 118,694 as 1,092 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,340 as the country reported 32 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Italy's daily death toll drops but Lombardy not included

Italy recorded 50 new deaths from the pandemic against 119 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said.

However, it added that the data did not include deaths from the worst affected Lombardy region due to technical problems.

The daily tally of new cases declined to 531 from 669 on Saturday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,785, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

France sees lowest 24-hour increase in cases

The number of confirmed new coronavirus infections in France increased by 115, or 0.1 percent, to144,921 on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since the country went into lockdown on March 17, the health ministry said in a statement.

But the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 increased slightly by seven to 17,185 after falling every day without interruption since April 15.

UK's deaths up by 118

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 118 to 36,793, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

He also announced that primary schools in England are to reopen to some pupils from June 1.

Only reception pupils aged 4-5 in the first year of school, those aged 5-6 in year one, and those aged 10-11 in their final primary year will return initially, he told a news conference.

Canada sees over 100 deaths

Canada on Sunday reported 103 new Covid-19 deaths and 1,189 infections in past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 6,380 fatalities and 84,081 cases, according to the country's public health agency.

Spain's toll climbs by 70

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll rose by 70 on Sunday to a total of 28,752, the health ministry said.

The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,772 from 235,290.

Iran's death toll nears 7,500

Iran confirmed 58 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,417.

A further 2,180 people tested positive for the pandemic, raising the overall count to 135,701, said the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

He said 105,801 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,615 patients remain in critical condition.

Lufthansa to resume flights from mid-June

Lufthansa, which is in talks with the German government over a $9.8 billion bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including some holiday hot-spots, a spokeswoman said.

The destinations include Mallorca, Crete, Rhodes, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga, the spokeswoman said, adding flights would depart from the airline's main hub in Frankfurt.

Further destinations will be unveiled at the end of next week, she said.

France wants its citizens to holiday at home

The French government does not want its citizens to travel abroad this summer and recommends they take their holidays in France, Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron said it was unlikely that French people would be able to undertake major foreign trips this summer and that even trips within Europe may have to be limited to reduce the risk of a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic.

Turkey evacuates four patients from Bangladesh

Turkey evacuated four patients including an expat from Bangladesh, officials said.

"Tuba Ahsan, a Turkish citizen, her Bangladeshi husband Mossaddique Ahsan and their three-year-old twins Huma and Ziyad were evacuated in an air ambulance," a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka read.

The air ambulance was arranged by Turkey's Ministry of Health.

Russia reports its highest single-day death toll

Russia has reported its highest one-day coronavirus death toll but also the lowest number of new infections in three weeks.

The national coronavirus task force said that 3,541 people have died from the virus, an increase of 153. The previous high was 150.

The number of new infection cases was 8,599. Daily infection tallies of more than 11,000 were reported for several days in May. Overall, Russia has recorded 344,481 infection cases.

China says WHO chief has done a good job

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has done a good job and countries with decency will support the body, the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington had been infected by a "political virus" compelling figures there to continually attack China, but offered an olive branch by saying the country would be open to an international effort to find the coronavirus source.

"It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War," he told reporters during a press conference at China's week-long annual parliament session.

Malaysia reports 60 new cases

Malaysia reported 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of known infections to 7,245, the health ministry said.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 115, it said.

Major Indian states seek delay in restarting flights

Three large Indian states have sought to delay the planned opening of their airports on Monday as new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by a record, complicating the federal government's plan to resume flights after a two-month lockdown.

India registered 6,767 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the country's biggest 24 hour jump yet, taking the total to over 131,000.

Airlines are preparing to resume about a third of their domestic flight operations from Monday, even without clarity over which states will allow flights or what quarantine rules may apply to passengers.