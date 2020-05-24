The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" shocked fans and raised concerns over cyberbullying after reports she was harassed on social media.

Kimura was one of six residents in the most recent season of Terrace House, an internationally popular show that follows the lives of young men and women living together. The show suspended filming in April due to the coronavirus.

Stardom, a pro-wrestling organisation that Kimura was affiliated with, confirmed her death in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday, adding that details remained unclear.

Kimura was a fan favourite on the show, with her signature pink hair and shy personality contrasting with her persona in the wrestling ring. Fans flocked to Twitter after news reports of her death, applauding Kimura's work on the Netflix show.