WHO warns Brazil against reopening its economy

The World Health Organization warned Brazil against reopening its economy before it can perform enough testing to control the spread of the pandemic.

The organization’s executive director, Michael Ryan, said in a news conference that Brazil’s “intense” transmission rates meant it should keep some sort of stay-at-home measures in place, regard less of negative impacts on the economy.

Rio de Janeiro’s Mayor Marcelo Crivella, an evangelical bishop, announced Monday he was including religious institutions in the list of “essential services.”

This means churches would be able to open their doors, while keeping a minimum two meters between attendees, in spite of existing recommendations for people to stay at home and most businesses remaining shut.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo Gov. Joao Doria, ruled out a full-on lockdown in Brazil’s largest state economy and said he would start loosening restrictions on June 1.

Novavax begins clinical trials with potential Covid-19 vaccine

US vaccine company Novavax Inc said it has started the first phase of a clinical trial of a vaccine candidate and has enrolled the trial's first participants, with preliminary results slated for July.

The Maryland-based late-stage biotechnology company in April said it identified the candidate, NVX-CoV2373, with which it planned to use its Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

Adjuvants are mainly used to make vaccines induce a strong immune response, including through the greater production of antibodies, and provide longer -lasting protection against viral and bacterial infection.

Novavax said it expects preliminary immunogenicity and safety results from the trial in July.

UK total death toll rises to 36,914

UK death toll rose to 36,914 after 121 more fatalities, officials said on Monday.

The European country which has the second biggest death toll across the world has 261,184 cases in total, with 1,625 daily increase.

Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson said Britain could reopen non-essential retail on June 15

Johnson said that Britain could reopen all non-essential retail stores on June 15 if the coronavirus remains contained.

"On June 15, we intend to allow all non-essential retail, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen," Johnson told reporters, stressing that this "will be contingent upon progress against" the disease.

Spain reports 50 deaths

As much of Spain moved to relax lockdown measures, the country reported another 50 deaths.

Cumulative deaths from the virus reached 26,834 in the hard-hit country, while 132 new cases were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases up to 235,400, the ministry said.

Germany divided over plans to nix rules despite outbreaks

Germany's federal government and state governors squared up for a battle over plans to end pandemic-related restrictions despite fresh clusters of cases across the country.

As restrictions have slowly been lifted there have been case spikes across Germany linked to slaughterhouses, restaurants, religious services, nursing homes and refugee shelters.

The country's current raft of coronavirus measures is due to expire on June 5.

Italy reports 92 coronavirus deaths

Deaths from the pandemic in Italy climbed by 92, against 50 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases dropped to just 300 from 531 on Sunday.

Italy's total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,877, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 230,158, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

Montenegro becomes Europe's first coronavirus-free state

Montenegro's prime minister declared the country coronavirus-free – a move vital for its Adriatic tourism industry coming 69 days after it reported its first case and after 20 without a new one.

Montenegro has reported 324 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

WHO worries about "silent epidemic" in Africa

Africa has so far been spared the worst impact of the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is worried the continent could face a "silent epidemic" if its leaders do not prioritise testing for it, a WHO envoy said.

"My first point for Africa, my first concern, is that a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritise testing," Samba Sow told a news conference.

Dubai to allow free movement, business activity

Dubai will begin allowing free movement and business activity to restart from Wednesday, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Monday.

Starting from Wednesday there will be no restrictions on movement or business operations between 02.00 GMT and 19.00 GMT the Dubai Media office said in a press release.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates rose past 30,000, the health ministry said.

A ministry official reported 822 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 30,307. The death toll increased by three to 248.

Numbers of French patients fall

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 387 to 16,798 on Monday, resuming a gradual decline that had been interrupted Sunday.

The health ministry said numbers in intensive care fell by 46 to 1,609, continuing a more than six-week downtrend.

France did not publish a new death toll.

A total of 28,367 people had died from the virus as of Sunday.

Turkey sees more than 1,000 recoveries

Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Turkey rose to 118,694 with 1,092 additions in past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He announced 29 new deaths from the pandemic, bringing the death toll in the country to 4,369.

Canada sees 29 deaths

Canada reported 405 new cases, bringing the total case into 85,104 while total death toll reaches to 6,453.

The North American country has 44,207 recoveries in total.

WHO to temporarily stop study of malaria drug

The World Health Organization said that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the malaria drug US President Trump said he is taking — from its global study into experimental Covid-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet, that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems than those that were not, there would be "a temporary pause" on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.

Sweden deaths top 4,000

The death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Sweden has topped 4,000, statistics published by the Public Health Agency showed.

The data published on the agency's website showed that deaths from Covid-19, had risen to 4,029 from 3,998 a day earlier while the number of confirmed cases amounted to 33,843 up from 33,459.

Sweden has taken a soft-touch approach to fighting the virus, leaving most schools, shops and restaurants open and relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene.

Germany aims to extend distancing rules to July 5

The German government aims to impose social-distancing rules until at least July 5 to keep the virus outbreak under control, according to a draft policy seen by AFP news agency, in the face of a revolt by regional states.

The working paper from Chancellor Angela Merkel's office would extend by a month existing contact restrictions "to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres" between people and "require masks in certain public areas" such as supermarkets and buses.

The policy, until now pursued in coordination with the federal government, comes as two eastern states, Thuringia and Saxony, announced a drastic opening up from June 6 in defiance of Berlin's guidelines.

Spain urges tourists back from July

Spain urged foreign holidaymakers to return from July as one of Europe's strictest lockdowns eased, though tourism businesses were sceptical about salvaging the summer season.

The world's second-most visited nation closed its doors and beaches in March to handle the virus pandemic, imposing a two-week quarantine on overseas visitors. But that requirement will be lifted from July 1, a government statement said.

Japan lifts coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining areas on Monday, ending the restrictions nationwide as businesses begin to reopen.

Experts on a government-commissioned panel approved the lifting of the emergency in Tokyo, neighbouring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, and in Hokkaido to the north, which had more cases and remained under the emergency declaration after it was removed in most of Japan earlier this month.

Abe said the lifting of the emergency does not mean the end of the outbreak. He said the goal is to balance preventive measure and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available.

Japan, with about 16,600 confirmed cases and about 850 deaths, has so far avoided a large outbreak like those experienced in the US and Europe despite its softer restrictions.

Syria reports 20 new cases

Syria’s health ministry is reporting 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, the highest daily count since the new virus was first reported there in late March.