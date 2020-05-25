POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Gym closures force Kenyan sports champions to train by roadside
The government closed sports facilities in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, leaving many athletes with nowhere to train.
Gym closures force Kenyan sports champions to train by roadside
People go cycling on an overpass before a curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nairobi, Kenya, May 15, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 25, 2020

Kenya taekwondo champion Vincent Ochieng usually trains in school sports halls in Kisumu, but now he is working out with hundreds of other people on the gritty surface of the western city's biggest highway overpass.

The government closed sports facilities in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, leaving athletes like Ochieng, who was looking forward to representing Kenya at the World Taekwondo Championships in China in October, with nowhere to train.

"We are planning to represent the country in October ... in China Taekwondo World Cup, but unfortunately this Covid-19 is with us and we don’t know when it’s going to end. We just hope it ends before the tournament time," Ochieng said as he trained with other sportsmen and women.

Ochieng, a six-time national champion who trains with his daughter, has represented Kenya in tournaments in South Korea, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Sudan.

'Let us train at home'

Working out alongside him is Evelyne Akinyi, a welterweight boxer and national team member who started the sport five years ago and has competed in Morocco and Senegal.

RECOMMENDED

"Two days after our return from Senegal we got news that coronavirus had hit Senegal," Akinyi said after doing sit-ups and practising punches with her coach.

"That did not stop me from training. I am training, should there be a match soon."

The early morning sessions attract about 400 other residents, including football and basketball players and musicians.

Some people disapprove, however, saying the training sessions violate government orders to avoid gathering in groups.

"Let us train at home, let us do our things at home so that we can fight against this disease," Kisumu resident Daniel Otieno said as he walked past the overpass.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat