Lyon will challenge the decision to end the Ligue 1 season early because of the coronavirus pandemic before the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, a club source told AFP on Monday.

The club criticised the April 30 ruling made by the French league (LFP) to declare the season over following an announcement by the government that football could not restart because of the health crisis.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas also wrote a letter Monday to France's prime minister and sports minister urging them to reconsider the decision, with the government expected to announce next week a further loosening of the lockdown.

"Could we imagine that 2 June is also a great opportunity to rectify the mistake concerning French football and to allow, with a health protocol used everywhere, a gradual resumption of training and, why not, a resumption of the 2019-20 season over the months of July or August?" Aulas said.

Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16, were left seventh in the standings and outside the European qualification places when the season was halted.