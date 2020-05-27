Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Italy reports 117 more deaths

Italy’s known death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic topped 33,000 on Wednesday, with 117 more deaths registered nationwide since the previous day.

But authorities acknowledge that the real number of deaths will probably never be known since many with coronavirus symptoms in care residences or in their own homes died without being tested in the past few months.

Turkey reports more recoveries

Proving success in its fight against coronavirus, Turkey is recording more and more recoveries from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The number of patients who recovered from the disease climbed 122,793, as 1,286 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the latest official coronavirus figures.

A total of 1,035 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 159,797, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,431 as the country reported 34 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

Health care professionals conducted 21,043 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.89 million.

Russia says it avoided worst-case scenarios

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, had succeeded in preventing what he called worst-case scenarios as the city announced it would ease tough lockdown measures within days.

Speaking to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally, by video conference, Putin said it was obvious the situation in the city of 12.7 million people had stabilised thanks to steps taken by the authorities.

It was now time for Moscow to provide medical help to regions where the coronavirus remained rampant, said Putin, something Sobyanin said would be organised immediately.

UK unveils test and trace plan

After two months of lockdown and more than 37,000 coronavirus deaths, Britain on Wednesday finally rolled out a countrywide “test and trace” programme –– an enormous undertaking meant to help isolate the virus and return the country to some sense of normality.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hopes the programme, which starts in England on Thursday, will shift the nation’s attention away from a furor over allegations his t op aide flouted the government’s own lockdown rules with a cross-country trip.

The test and trace project involves 50,000 workers, including 25,000 contact-tracers hired to track down the contacts of anyone who tests positive for Covid-19.

EU governments ban malaria drug for Covid-19

European governments moved on Wednesday to halt the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients, and a second global trial was suspended, further blows to hopes for a treatment promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The moves by France, Italy and Belgium followed a World Health Organization decision on Monday to pause a large trial of hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns.

A UK regulator said on Wednesday that a separate trial was also being put on hold, less than a week after it started. The study, being led by the University of Oxford and partly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was expected to involve as many as 40,000 healthcare workers.

"All hydroxychloroquine trials in Covid-19 remain under close review" while investigators assess any further risks, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in an email to Reuters.

Hospitalisation number declines in New York

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said statewide total coronavirus death toll increased by 74 and hospitalisations decline further on May 26 from 4,265 a day earlier.

Moreover, three-day rolling average of new Covid-19 hospitalisations is at 101 on may 26, it was 201 a day earlier.

Walt Disney to reopen in US

SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved on Wednesday.

The proposals will now be sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.

The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

France halts hydroxychloroquine for treatment

The French government banned treatment of Covid-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially harmful drug that US President Donald Trump has said he is taking preventively.

The move came after two French advisory bodies and the World Health Organization warned this week that the drug, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, had been shown to be potentially dangerous in several studies.

The urgency of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted some doctors to prescribe the drug despite a lack of research to demonstrate its efficacy against the virus.

EU proposes $825B recovery fund

The head of the European Union's executive commission says that the proposed new recovery fund is an “ambitious answer” to Europe’s coronavirus challenge.

The commission is proposing an $825 billion (750 billion euro) recovery fund to help the bloc’s economy through the painful recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unveiling the package to EU lawmakers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “This is Europe’s moment. Our willingness to act must live up to the challenges we are all facing.”

She said that the fund, dubbed Next Generation EU, is “providing an ambitious answer.”

Malaysia reports 15 new cases

Malaysian health authorities reported 15 new cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,619 cases.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 115.

Serbia blocks flights from Montenegro over virus row

Serbia has banned inbound flights by Montenegro's flag carrier Montenegro Airlines after Podgorica refused to open its borders to people from Serbia, where infections persist.

Serbia's Directorate for Civilian Aviation said it decided to act as Montenegro's move affects reciprocity in air transportation.

Montenegro's prime minister Dusko Markovic declared his country free of coronavirus.

Markovic also said Montenegro would open borders to travellers from countries reporting no more than 25 cases of infection per 100,000 people.

So far, Serbia, with a population of 7.2 million, has reported 11,227 cases of coronavirus infection and 239 deaths.

South Korea reports spike in cases

South Korea has reported 40 new coronavirus cases – its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days, causing alarm in a country where millions of children are returning to school.

Figures from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,265 cases and 269 deaths.

All but four of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to nightclubs, karaoke rooms and an e-commerce warehouse.

Three cases were linked to international arrivals.

Thailand reports 9 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing its total to 3,054 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths reported.