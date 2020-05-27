English Premier League football clubs on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight moved a step closer to a resumption after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement, following a meeting of all 20 clubs, said: "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League's priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants."

Failure to resume the season could cost the league around $921.75 million in lost revenue from broadcasters according to British media estimates.

Clubs last week began the first phase of Project Restart after agreeing to a return to training in small groups under strict limitations and no contact.

The announcement that Phase Two can commence followed 1,744 tests on players and staff for coronavirus which produced eight positives, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

A third round of testing took place on Monday and Tuesday with another four positives, the Premier League said.