Thursday, May 28, 2020

Erdogan says many facilities to reopen on June 1

Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities to reopen from June 1 as it eases restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Museums and beaches will also open from June 1, Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting. He said restrictions would remain in place on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18.

Daycare centres and kindergartens will also reopen starting June 1, he said.

Turkey began operating intercity trains on Thursday after a two-month gap and mosques will begin allowing mass prayers on May 29.

Death toll in Turkey from Covid-19 rose to 4,461 as 30 more people died in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

On Monday, Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, one of the world's largest markets, will reopen its doors for the first time in two months.

Italy records 70 new deaths, 593 new cases

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 70, against 117 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases edged up to 593 from 584 on Wednesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb 21 now stands at 33,142, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

Spain's Covid-19 deaths edge up to 27,119

Spain's Health Ministry said recorded deaths from the coronavirus reached 27,119 on Thursday, rising by just one for the second day in a row as authorities fine-tune a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.

Just 38 deaths were reported over the last seven days, while a total of 237,906 diagnosed cases have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry's figures showed. The government has warned the data may fluctuate in the coming days as it adjusts to the new methodology.

English Premier League to restart on June 17

The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

Groups of six people can meet outside in UK

Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.

These changes mean that friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or grandparents at once," Johnson told reporters, adding that schools would reopen to more pupils and outdoor retailers and car showrooms would also be able to open from Monday.

France to reopen cafes, end domestic travel limit from June 2

France will allow cafes, bars and restaurants to reopen with restrictions from next week and will also end limits on travel within the country as the coronavirus crisis eases, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The Paris region remains an area of concern and eating and drinking establishments in the city will only be allowed to serve on terraces, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said as he announced the programme for easing measures from June 2.

Meanwhile, people in France will no longer need to stay within 100 km of their homes, he added.

Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employeesState-owned Kuwait Airways said on Thursday it will lay off 1,500 expatriate employees due to "significant difficulties" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "In dealing with the coronavirus crisis and its negative impact on commercial operations ... Kuwait Airways announces the termination of around 1,500 non-Kuwaiti employees," the airline said on Twitter.

At least 200,000 New Yorkers to return to work

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined what the first phase of a gradual reopening will look like in the most populous US city, and said he expected between 200,000 and 400,000 people to head back to work during that phase.

De Blasio said he expected the first phase of reopening to be announced in the first or second week of June and it would include four business sectors: construction, manufacturing, wholesale suppliers and non-essential retail.

Next week the city will launch a series of initiatives to help businesses navigate reopening, including industry guides and a "business restart hotline," the mayor said.

Russia's death toll passes 4,000

Russia reported 174 deaths from the new coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, matching its record daily rise for fatalities and taking the overall death toll to 4,142.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said the overall number of infections had risen by 8,371 to 379,051.

Indonesia reports 687 new cases, 23 deaths

Indonesia reported 687 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 24,538, a health ministry official said.

Indonesia also confirmed 23 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,496, the official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters.

As of Thursday, Indonesia has tested 201,311 people and6,240 patients have recovered.

Philippines reports 539 new cases, largest single-day increase

The Philippines' health ministry reported 17 more novel coronavirus deaths and 539 new infections, the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the virus was first detected in the country.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 15,588 and deaths have reached 921. The number of recovered patients was 3,598.

An inter-agency panel on coronavirus has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the easing of strict lockdown measures in the capital, which accounts for most of the coronavirus cases and deaths, to restart economic activity.

South Korea re-imposes some social restrictions

South Korea re-imposed a series of coronavirus social distancing measures, as a series of clusters threatened to challenge its success in containing the epidemic.

Museums, parks and art galleries in the Seoul metropolitan area will all be closed again for two weeks from Friday, said health minister Park Neung-hoo, while companies were urged to re-adopt flexible working practices, among other measures.

"We have decided to strengthen all quarantine measures in the metropolitan area for two weeks from tomorrow to June 14," he said.

Singapore's health ministry confirms 373 new coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday that it had confirmed 373 more coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally to 33,249.

India sees record rise in infections

India sees no respite from the coronavirus caseload seeing another record single-day jump of over 6,500 cases at a time when the two-month-old lockdown across the country is set to end on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is preparing a new set of guidelines to be issued this weekend, possibly extending the lockdown in worst-hit areas as it promotes economic activity.

The Health Ministry reported a total of 158,333 cases on Thursday, a jump of 6,566 cases in the past 24 hours, with 4,531 deaths, an increase of 194.

South Korea cases jump to highest since early April

South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most since April 5 and the third straight day of rising infections, raising the spectre of a second wave of disease in a country widely praised for containing the initial outbreak.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said at least 69 cases so far this week have been linked to a cluster of infections at a logistics facility operated by Coupang Corp, one of the country's largest online shopping firms, in Bucheon, west of Seoul.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new cases brought the country's total as of midnight on Wednesday to 11,344 with 269 deaths.

South Korea's robust programme of testing earlier this year was credited with helping the number of deaths comparatively low in a global pandemic that has now killed more than 350,00.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 353 to 179,717

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 353 to 179,717, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 62 to 8,411, the tally showed.

Luxembourg starts to test its entire population

Luxembourg started a coronavirus testing program to check each and every one of its roughly 600,000 people, as well as cross-border workers, over the next nine weeks.

Although formally a Grand Duchy, Luxembourg isn't all that big – the second-smallest country by area and population in the 27-nation EU. Shoehorned in between France Germany and Belgium, it’s also one of the richest in the world in terms of GDP per capita.