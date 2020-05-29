The next best thing to sitting in a darkened movie theatre? A drive-in cinema in the Spanish capital launched its post-lockdown summer season on Wednesday with a blast of escapism in the form of the 1978 musical "Grease".

Conventional theatres and most other forms of indoor entertainment remain closed as Spain, one of the world's hardest-hit countries, gradually lifts coronavirus restrictions.

But the Autocine Race drive-in, where movie-goers stay safely ensconced in their cars, has got the green light to reopen.

"Drive-in cinemas were tailor-made for this kind of virus," co-founder Cristina Portas told Reuters.

Even so, the cinema has reduced capacity to 100 cars and introduced social distancing measures.

"We deliver food to your car so you don't have to get out of your vehicle," Portas said.