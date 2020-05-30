Fearful of a coronavirus epidemic among its famous Barbary monkeys, authorities in Britain's tiny enclave of Gibraltar have banned tourists from touching the animals.

The macaques, Europe's only wild population of monkeys, are a popular tourist attraction and local folklore has it that Gibraltar would cease to be British if the monkeys were to leave the area.

Feeding them is already illegal and punishable by hefty fines.

But now the government has decided to go a step further.

With the arrival of the coronavirus, it "will be taking strict measures to prevent contact with the macaques", the government said in a statement late on Friday.