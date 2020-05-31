Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada slotted in an 85th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, lifting them five points away from the relegation zone with five games left in the season.

Japan international Kamada scored from a Bas Dost layoff to throw his team a crucial Bundesliga lifeline after they had gone six games without a win, including five defeats.

Frankfurt were on the backfoot at the start as Wolfsburg looked to tighten their grip on a European spot but struck against the run of play when Portuguese Andre Silva was brought down in the box and converted the 27th-minute penalty himself.

Wolfsburg twice went close to an equaliser before the break but got their deserved goal in the 58th minute through Kevin Mbabu's glancing header from Maxi Arnold's eighth assist of the season.

Frankfurt almost scored again in the 74th but Mijat Gacinovic's point-blank effort was blocked by keeper Koen Casteels.