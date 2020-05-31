POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Frankfurt snatch 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg to snap winless run
Japan international Kamada scored from a Bas Dost layoff to throw his team a crucial Bundesliga lifeline after they had gone six games without a win, including five defeats.
Frankfurt snatch 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg to snap winless run
Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu scores their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany, May 30, 2020. / Reuters
May 31, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada slotted in an 85th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, lifting them five points away from the relegation zone with five games left in the season.

Japan international Kamada scored from a Bas Dost layoff to throw his team a crucial Bundesliga lifeline after they had gone six games without a win, including five defeats.

Frankfurt were on the backfoot at the start as Wolfsburg looked to tighten their grip on a European spot but struck against the run of play when Portuguese Andre Silva was brought down in the box and converted the 27th-minute penalty himself.

Wolfsburg twice went close to an equaliser before the break but got their deserved goal in the 58th minute through Kevin Mbabu's glancing header from Maxi Arnold's eighth assist of the season.

Frankfurt almost scored again in the 74th but Mijat Gacinovic's point-blank effort was blocked by keeper Koen Casteels.

RECOMMENDED

Kamada scored the winner with a low drive for his second goal in two games. Frankfurt substitute Lucas Torro was then sent off for two yellow cards within three minutes in stoppage time.

"This victory was brutally important for us," said Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp. "We have talked a lot about what we can improve. It was a great team performance and we believed in the win."

Frankfurt moved up to 12th place on 32 points, five points above the relegation playoff spot, while Wolfsburg stayed sixth on 42.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 64, host Fortuna Duesseldorf later on Saturday. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 57, travel to Paderborn on Sunday.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to resume two weeks ago amid the Covid-19 pandemic with all games being played in empty stadiums to minimise the risk of infection.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam