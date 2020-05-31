After a near three-month shutdown, elite competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday.

The first major event is expected to be the 2,000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6, although horse race meetings will be staged, without any spectators, starting on Monday at Newcastle and Tuesday at Kempton Park.

Competitive sport was suspended in Britain in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 38,000 people in the UK to date.

Guidelines published on Saturday by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), outlined a lengthy list of criteria that must be met to allow elite athletes and professional sportsmen to resume competition.

"The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

"This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it's right for them to restart."

Dowden confirmed that preparations were being finalised for the Premier League and English Football League to return to action in June. Premier League shareholders this week agreed a return to contact training with a provisional restart date of June 17, provided safety requirements are in place.

"The Premier League welcomes the government's announcement today," an EPL statement said. "We have provisionally planned to restart the Premier League on June 17, but there is still much work to be done to ensure the safety of all involved."

DCMS said a "significant proportion" of the remaining 92 Premier League matches will be shown on free-to-air platforms.