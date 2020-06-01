The ancient Israelites may have used cannabis to get high as part of their religious ritual, according to Israeli researchers who found residue of the drug at a nearly 3,000-year-old shrine.

The traces were found on an altar at the Tel Arad temple, in the Negev Desert about 10 km from the southern Israeli town of Arad.

The site was discovered more than 50 years ago but new analysis of unidentified organic material on the limestone altar yielded the surprising result.