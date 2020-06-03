Facebook Inc has signed a global licensing deal with one of India's largest music labels, allowing users to choose from a large catalogue of Bollywood music for their Facebook and Instagram posts, the music company said on Wednesday.

Shares of Saregama India Ltd shot up 20 percent on the deal.

The music company, which did not disclose the financial details of the deal, said Facebook and Instagram users can now add music from Saregama's catalogue of more than 100,000 songs spanning 25 languages to their posts and "stories".

The Kolkata-based company, which sold vinyls and cassettes under household name HMV for decades, is India's oldest music label and released the country's first ever studio-recorded song in 1902.