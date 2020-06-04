Tropical storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on the already soaked region ahead of an expected eventual turn toward the United States, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after floodwaters threatened homes, and police in Campeche reported water washing across highways.

The storm's sustained winds weakened to 45 mph (75 kph) after it moved inland, where it was expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday, before heading back into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, where it could gather strength again.

By Sunday it could move north and threaten the US Gulf Coast.

While Cristobal is forecast to regain tropical storm strength as it nears the US coast, “the model guidance currently suggests that the atmospheric environment over the Gulf will not be very conducive for strengthening,” the hurricane centre wrote.

Forecasters expected Cristobal to meander along Mexico’s Gulf coast Wednesday and Thursday, causing severe flooding.