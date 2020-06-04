The British government hosted a vaccine summit on Thursday, raising around $9 billion, to immunise children in developing countries and to discuss how any potential vaccine against the new coronavirus might be distributed globally — and fairly.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have urged that “a people’s vaccine” be developed for Covid-19 that would be freely available to everyone, calling it a “moral imperative.”

Thursday's event was a pledging conference for the vaccines alliance GAVI, which says the funds will be used to vaccinate about 300 million children in dozens of countries against diseases like malaria, pneumonia and HPV.

GAVI is also expected to start a new “advance market commitment” mechanism that it hopes will enable developing countries to get any effective Covid-19 vaccine when available.

It said the alliance had raised $8.8 billion from international donor governments, companies and philanthropic foundations to fund its immunisation programmes through to 2025.

But experts pointed out that the unprecedented pandemic — where arguably every country will be clamouring for a vaccine — may make such discussions extremely messy.

Covid-19 shouldn't deepen injustices - Erdogan

Turkish president has said coronavirus vaccination should be a common property of all humankind and produced at an adequate quantity for all.

In a video message issued for the 2020 Global Vaccination Summit held in London, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the outbreak should not be allowed to lead to further divisions in the world.

“There is no doubt that the availability of the vaccine to humanity as a whole and its production in adequate quantities for all are critical as its development,” he said.