Facebook is making it harder to find user groups associated with the term "Boogaloo," which refers to a potential US civil war or the collapse of civilisation, the company said on Thursday.

Facebook will no longer recommend such groups to members of similar associations, a spokeswoman for the world's largest social media network said.

At least two of three men charged on Wednesday with plotting violence at a Las Vegas anti-racism protest participated in Boogaloo groups on Facebook, according to an FBI criminal complaint.

A series of reports this year by researchers and media have drawn attention to the loose movement and its propagation on social media.

Subversive intent?

In April, an advocacy group called the Tech Transparency Project warned that Boogaloo followers were discussing taking up arms while promoting protests to "liberate" states from coronavirus restrictions.

On May 1, Facebook banned the use of Boogaloo and related terms when they accompany pictures of weapons and calls to action, such as preparing for conflict.