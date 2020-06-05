Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech said Thursday he had joined the Wills & The Willing folk-rock band as a drummer for their brand new video clip and CD.

"The video was only shot in recent days because... the social distancing rules got in the way," Cech told Czech journalists as the 'Iceberg' clip was released.

"Each of us shot his part separately," added the 38-year-old Czech keeper, who retired from football last year.

Cech, who works as a technical and performance adviser at Chelsea, met frontman Ian Wills owing to Chelsea's director of football operations, David Barnard.

"We talked about music and then we thought we might play together and see. In the end, Ian offered me to play a few songs for the new CD and several live gigs," said Cech.