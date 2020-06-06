NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted on Friday the league had been wrong to silence player protests as it responded to calls from a group of players to issue an explicit condemnation of racism.

In a video message posted on social media, Goodell said the league would now support peaceful protests from players in future.

Goodell's message came as a wave of protests against police brutality and racism continued across the United States following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

"It has been a difficult time for our country," Goodell said. "In particular, black people in our country."

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.

"We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. "We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter."

The NFL had been criticised for a statement released last Saturday which failed to directly reference racism or police brutality.

On Thursday, a group of several prominent NFL players including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr released a video demanding that the NFL condemn racism and support protest.

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" Kansas City chiefs ace Tyrann Mathieu asked in the video.

"What will it take?" Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins added.

"For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" Cleveland's Jarvis Landry asked.

'I protest with you'

Goodell, who has faced criticism in the past for his handling of NFL player protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, insisted he would now be a sympathetic ally for players.

"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country," Goodell said.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League.