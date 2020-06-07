CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Britain's Banksy depicts US flag on fire in Floyd tribute
The artwork appeared as thousands of people gathered in London and other cities around the world to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a white police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Britain's Banksy depicts US flag on fire in Floyd tribute
An artwork by Banksy is seen in this image obtained from his Instagram account on June 6, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 7, 2020

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle that forms part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.

The artwork appeared as thousands of people gathered in London and other cities around the world to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a white police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," Banksy wrote in a short statement that accompanied the image on the social media platform Instagram.

Banksy likened racism to a broken pipe flooding a downstairs apartment, and said the downstairs occupants would be entitled to break into the apartment upstairs to fix the problem.

RECOMMENDED

"This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," Banksy wrote alongside the image.

Banksy frequently chooses topical themes for his artworks, which are normally stencilled on walls.

Last month, he showed a young boy choosing a nurse as the superhero he wants to play with over Batman and Spiderman, in a new artwork to encapsulate the gratitude Britons have felt toward the country's National Health Service during the coronavirus crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years