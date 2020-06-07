Researchers are increasingly looking at eye tech wearables as a possible early warning system for the deadly coronavirus.

Last month, scientists at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute said they had created a digital platform that can detect Covid-19 symptoms up to three days before they show up using the Oura ring, a wearable fitness and activity tracker.

An app developed by the researchers uses artificial intelligence to forecast the onset of Covid-19 related symptoms such as fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and fatigue, with over 90 percent accuracy, according to the university.

The researchers said the system could offer clues of infection in people not yet showing symptoms – helping address one of the problems in detection and containment of the deadly outbreak.

Separately, Scripps Research Institute has enrolled more than 30,000 people -- and aims for much more – in a similar study aiming to use wearables to find "presymptomatic" and asymptomatic people with Covid-19.

Scripps researchers had already previously demonstrated the value of wearables in predicting influenza in a study published in January in the British journal The Lancet.

Early indications suggest the devices "have the potential to identify people who are presymptomatic but still infectious," said Jennifer Radin, a Scripps epidemiologist leading the research.

Volunteers being sought

Radin told an online conference discussing the research that wearables are detecting "subtle changes that indicate you are coming down with a viral illness" before the onset of symptoms.

Scripps researchers say they hope to show that wearables data may be more reliable than temperature checks.

"Forty percent of people who come down with Covid don't have a fever," Radin said. "This is something that can be used to screen people that's better than a temperature check."

Resting heart rate, for example, is a good indicator because it is normally consistent before an infection, and can be accurately measured by most wearables.

"We see these changes (in heart rate) four days before someone starts to develop a fever," Radin said.