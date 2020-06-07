A gentle walk along the Thames is one way to enjoy a sunny afternoon. But head to Greenwich and you'll get more than just fresh air.

Along the river and across the water into East London, lies a special route dotted with works of art.

This is The Line, a walk along some of London's waterways that brings sculptures by leading artists to the public.

Antony Gormley's Quantum Cloud towers over the river near the O2 arena. It's part of an ever-changing line up of art that has graced route since it opened in 2015.

The project was set up by Megan Piper and the late regeneration expert, Clive Dutton.

"The idea of the project was to connect the Olympic Park and the O2 with public art walk that follows the waterways, broadly follows the line of the meridian and creates a space where people can enjoy public art and discover this sort of lesser-known side of London," explains Piper.

Work by world-famous artists like Damian Hirst and Eduardo Paolozzi were displayed when the route first opened.

Currently, the ten sculptures on show include Richard Wilson's 'A Slice of Reality'.

There couldn't be a more appropriate location for this cross-section of a ship than the River Thames.

And it catches the attention of walkers as they catch a glimpse of the inside of what was originally the Arco Trent, an ocean-going sand dredger.

With museums and galleries in the UK still shut as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, this walk is one of the ways art lovers can still get their culture fix.

"I think particularly at the moment where people are wanting to spend more time outdoors, I think through this sort of extended period of social isolation, people's daily walks, daily exercise, has been more important than ever and the idea that people could come to the Line, walk the Line, run the Line, cycle and experience these works of art in the open, is a really positive thing at this particular moment," says Piper.

One new addition to the line is Bird Boy by Laura Ford. It was installed shortly before the British government announced a lockdown and its creator thinks current circumstances play into this lonely little figure's story, as does it's a new location, out in the water.

"I think that sense of isolation becomes even more profound, as with the coronavirus. But I think even without all that it just lends it a much more kind of sense of isolation and vulnerability," says Ford.