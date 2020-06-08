Monday, June 8, 2020

WHO says highest daily tally of new infections recorded

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Covid-19 pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.

WHO said it had recorded on Sunday (June 7, 2020) its highest daily tally of new infections, with the virus raging in the Americas.

After East Asia, Europe became the epicentre of the disease, but has now been overtaken by the Americas.

"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

France's new confirmed cases slow down

France's virus deaths were four times higher than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases were at a one-week low.

In a statement, the health ministry said the country's death toll rose by 54, or 0.2 percent, to 29,209, the fifth-highest total in the world. On Sunday, 13 virus deaths were reported.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 0.1 percent to 154,188, which is lower than the rolling seven-day average of 0.2 percent.

Italy reports 65 deaths, 280 new casesDeaths from the virus epidemic in Italy climbed by 65 against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 280 from 197 on Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,964, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil, and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 235,278, the seventh-highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Britain, and India.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 34,730 from 35,262 the day before.

Turkey sees major rise in virus recoveries

Turkey confirmed a banner 3,400 additional recoveries from the virus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 141,380 as 3,411 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Fahrettin Koca.

The country's death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,711 as Turkey reported 19 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals did 39,361 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.3 million.

World will suffer major downturn – World Bank

The World Bank said the world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis that has spread with astonishing speed and will result in the largest shock the global economy has witnessed in more than seven decades.

Millions of people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty.

In an updated "Global Economic Prospects," the World Bank projected that global economic activity will shrink by 5.2 percent this year, the deepest recession since a 13.8 percent global contraction in 1945-46 at the end of World War II.

The 5.2 percent downturn this year will be the fourth worst global downturn over the past 150 years, exceeded only by the Great Depression of the 1930s and the periods after World War I and World War II when many the economies of many war-torn countries were devastated and the United States and other nations demobilized after massive defense buildups.

Russia's virus deaths approach 6,000

The number of virus deaths in Russia has risen to 5,971, the country's coronavirus response centre said after it reported 112 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

It reported 8,985 new infections of the virus, taking the nationwide case tally to 476,658.

Pakistan cracks down on safety breaches, cases top 100,000

Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 infections, officials statistics showed and the rise in daily infections has prompted authorities to begin strict enforcement of government safety measures.

The south Asian nation, which has registered 2,067 deaths and 103,671 infections of the novel coronavirus, lifted its lockdown last month but promulgated protocols for the reopening of markets, industries and public transport, including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.

India further reopens even as virus deaths surge

India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most states even as the number of cases and deaths in the country grows.

The Health Ministry reported another 9,983 cases Monday, raising India’s count past 256,000 to fifth-most in the world. The 206 fatalities reported were the highest single-day rise and takes the country’s death toll to 7,135.

There has also been a surge in infections in India’s vast countryside following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after losing their jobs.

Indonesian capital partly reopens after lockdown

Indonesia’s capital partly reopened after two months of lockdown, as the world’s fourth most populous nation gradually reopens its economy.

Offices, restaurants and grocery stores reopened with only 50 percent of their employees and customers. Public transportation also resumed services.

On Friday, all worship facilities in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, including mosques, were allowed to reopen at half capacity and with social-distancing requirements in place.

Schools are remaining closed during this month’s transition phase to the so-called “new normal,” while some shopping centres, zoos and beaches will reopen next week.

Covid-19 in New Mexico healthcare workers spikes

Data from the New Mexico Health Department shows Covid-19 infections among health care workers in the state have spiked as intensive care units remain full and nurses and first responders call for more protective equipment.

The data shows 492 workers were diagnosed in May, marking a 219 percent increase from the 154 workers who had tested positive for the coronavirus the month before.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase told the Albuquerque Journal that the increase was expected.

Schools reopen in South Africa after initial delay

Children in South Africa began returning to classrooms as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions imposed under a months-long lockdown in the continent's most industrialised nation.

The reopening of schools had been delayed after teachers' unions urged school staff to defy the government order last week, saying schools lacked sufficient health and hygiene measures to keep educators and pupils safe.

South Africa has counted nearly 50,000 cases of the new coronavirus, the most of any country in sub -Saharan Africa, along with almost 1,000 deaths.

Chile tops 2,000 dead